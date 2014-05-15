Harrison Ford is offered the ‘Blade Runner 2’ job via public press release

By far, the press released that was sent out today by Alcon Entertainment is one of the strangest I've ever seen.
“Warner Bros-based Alcon Entertainment… has an offer out to Harrison Ford to reprise his celebrated role of Rick Deckard in its Ridley Scott-directed sequel to 'Blade Runner.”
There's more in the release about the script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green and how excited the producers are and how important it is for Harrison to return to the role, but I'm still just trying to wrap my head around the idea of sending out an official statement to the press to celebrate the idea that you made an offer to an actor.
I mean, let's set aside how weird it is for anyone to be treating “Blade Runner” like an important cornerstone for a franchise. If you weren't alive in 1982, you may not have any idea how big of a critical and commercial disaster the film was, but rest assured, it was. I've written extensively about that summer, maybe the single best movie summer of my life, and “Blade Runner” was a big part of that for me. I saw it six or seven times, and I was fascinated by it. I loved the novel that inspired it, but recognized that they had built their own unique thing, simply using the book to jump off, and I thought then, as I still do, that it was one of the most beautiful movies ever made, simply on an aesthetic level.
While the film has certainly grown in esteem over the years, it's still the same movie that bombed in 1982. It is slow, it is talky, it is ambiguous in a way that Hollywood does not normally embrace. It features a weak hero who does questionable things with no real redemption, and it delivers an experience that is almost the antithesis of what studios normally want from event movies.
And make no mistake… Alcon didn't buy the rights to “Blade Runner” from Bud Yorkin so they could make cerebral art films about human identity. That's not the business they're in. If they're making this film, they are planning to make it a big tentpole picture, which really isn't “Blade Runner” at all.
Look at what happened with “Prometheus.” All during production, everyone involved said all the right things. The cast looked great. Ridley Scott talked about making this grand movie full of big science fiction ideas. And what we got in the end was a muddled, beautiful-to-look-at, ideologically confused mess, with some of the dumbest horror movie beats imaginable jammed into the middle of what tried to be a serious look at the possible origins of mankind.
I want to believe that Ridley Scott will get a new “Blade Runner” right, but the various things he's said about the first film in the years since it was released all make me afraid that he's not even sure what it was about the movie that was special. This press release feels like Alcon is putting a toe in the water and practically begging for the feedback of fandom. In essence, it's free test marketing for them as they hop around and look at comments sections everywhere to figure out how people feel about this possibility.
It's also distinctly probable that Harrison Ford's people will be looking at those same comments sections and using the reaction to negotiate his price-tag for the movie. Ford's spoken a few times about it in interviews recently, saying that he'd love to return for the right film. Time must truly heal all wounds, because any time the film was mentioned for Ford in the '80s, he seemed like he seriously hated the experience with Scott as a director.
We'll see what happens, but I have to confess a good deal of skepticism towards this entire project. It feels cynical to me, like a cash grab piggybacked onto a film that the suits never liked or wanted. The first one feels like a minor miracle, and I suspect it will take another miracle for this one to be any good.
I think expecting Blade Runner: Prometheus is a perfectly reasonable reaction to this, actually.
Eighty-two is my birth year.
Why do you so often make a case in defense of Hollywood? Not necessarily about their thirst for the quick buck with remakes and reboots. More so you refuse to join in the slim pickings club. Where we realize the new stuff is slim pickings.
Huh? this article reads as super-skeptical. If we have to have a Blade Runner sequel, though, I would hope its good too.
This makes no sense. Scott is adamant that Deckard is a replicant, without any extended lifespan. Fancher always said he’s NOT a replicant. Very sceptical.
Oh sorry, you beat me to it and I didn’t realize.
So is Deckard not a replicant then? Because if I’m not mistaken, a large plot point in Blade Runner was their finite lifetime. It seems weird to go back on that after Ridley has spent the last 25 years trying to convince everyone otherwise.
so the only options i can think of are that deckard is either a replicant who ages, or ford will be playing the human deckard was based on.
I’m with you Drew in the opinion that Scott seems to not understand what made the first film work when he insists Deckard is a replicant. Why would it be interesting?
Deckard is a cynical replicant hunter whose arc is his realization over the course of the film to see replicants as human. Deckard needs to be human for this realization to land.
That said, if they insist on going ahead with the film, I hope they have something equally interesting to say about what it means to be human. Mind-blowing Douglas Trumball visuals aside, this is the enduring appeal of Blade Runner.
I agree with you, Drew. I’ve lost all confidence in Scott over the years. He’s a great visual stylist but I think he’s at the mercy of the screenplay. If he gets a good one, he can do it justice; but he likes to work and if he can see some element that inspires him, he’ll do whatever’s on the table – if it’s a bad screenplay, I don’t think he knows how to fix it.
In fact he may well make it worse: I’m no fan of Lindelof but reading between the lines of his commentary on the disastrous PROMETHEUS, you can hear his exasperation with some of the ideas Scott came up with. Having the spaceship roll after the two women might be a good visual gag but I pity the writer who has to make sense of it and retroactively alter the screenplay to include it with at the eleventh hour. Lindelof’s clearly in awe of the man but Scott has to carry the can for that film’s failure. Yes, the only good thing about it was the visuals but nothing in that screenplay got through without Scott’s agreement.
His insistence – after the fact, because no-one making the film thought this – that Deckard is a replicant is depressingly stupid. BLADE RUNNER was a film about a man rediscovering his humanity by seeing the naked humanity in Batty’s desperate group of fugitives. His love for Rachel is poignant and subversive. If Deckard was a replicant, all of that meaning is lost like the proverbial tears in the rain. The film’s about nothing, in that case – a cold man who realises he’s a machine and then elopes with another machine. I’m dumbfounded that Scott doesn’t see that. My only consolation is that I think Harrison Ford knows that very well and I think he’d fight any sequel that solidified that notion; unless, of course, Ford’s just so desperate for a hit that he doesn’t give a crap.
I would dearly like to see a great BLADE RUNNER sequel (and Fancher’s presence is encouraging). I would love to spend another two hours in that world. But everything I know about everything is telling me they should leave it alone.
I just hope that Scott realises BLADE RUNNER is his legacy to the world. Yes, he messed up ALIEN but you could argue that ALIEN RESURRECTION and the two AVP movies had already tainted that legacy. BLADE RUNNER remains pure, like virgin snow. If Scott’s about to spoil that, I hope to God he knows where he’s going.
For the love of god, let it go while we still have reverence for the original film. I, too, remember the Summer of ’82, and this film BOMBED. People actively hated it. It was at least 10 years before it became a “classic”.
After Prometheus, does ANYONE have any faith in Ridley Scott to take on a project like this? Just NO.
I refuse to believe that Deckard was a replicant. I DO believe that Scott made a beautiful, confused mess of a film that has enough supporting evidence both ways that, unfortunately, betrays the story’s internal logic.
Is it just me or did Scott peak with Gladiator & Matchstick Men. Kingdom of Heaven, Body of Lies, Prometheus are each empty films with great cast and styling visuals but nothing memorable. If not for Aliens & Blade Runner would Scott even be a memorable director ?
I liked the Director’s Cut of KINGDOM OF HEAVEN but then I find that period of history quite fascinating. A straight retelling of Richard’s war with Saladin would’ve been better, though, rather than focusing on Orlando Bloom’s secondary character. But yeah, whilst I’ve enjoyed a few of his films, they’ve certainly never fulfilled the promise of his first three; which makes sense when you realise – as, after PROMETHEUS, I did; with a deafening thump – that Scott is pretty much the thinking man’s Tim Burton; a great art director but a far from rounded artist. It should be noted, also, that I found GLADIATOR massively over-rated.
In particular, I have doubts about his conceptual intelligence. The idea behind the ROBIN HOOD film – to basically rob it of all its magic and present it as a prequel – was doomed to failure and it sounds like he’s about to do the same thing with EXODUS.
Another thing we should remember about Scott is that he’s a businessman, through and through. He made his money from advertising. He completely understands how the Hollywood execs think and – for such a supposedly iconic director – he’s more than willing to bend over for them. He could’ve gone all Kubrimalick after BLADE RUNNER but instead he chose to work prolifically, going for quantity before quality. He’s pragmatic to a fault with a work ethic that’s unsurprising given his Northern English roots but it seems to me he hasn’t quite reconciled that with his artistic impulses.
Thinking man’s Tim Burton. Brilliant ! I think you’ve touched on something though about the conflict between his artistic impulses and work ethic. In that sense Scott & Burton are even more akin because both chose name recognition over actual artistic integrity in their later years.