Emma Watson and ‘Harry Potter’ director David Yates in talks to reunite for new film

It looks like British actress Emma Watson, who played Hermione in all eight “Harry Potter” movies and recently had a supporting role in “My Week with Marilyn”, may be teaming up with “Potter 5-8” director David Yates for a new project – only this time without all that wizarding stuff.

According to Deadline, the actress is in talks with Yates to take the female lead in his new film “Your Voice In My Head”, which would see her playing a suicidal young woman who is saved by an older man dying of cancer. The project, which Warner Bros. is currently negotiating for the rights to, is based on a 2011 memoir by Emma Forrest, who also scripted the adaptation.

The studio is also allegedly pursuing an A-list star for the male lead; rumored candidates include Tom Hanks and George Clooney. My question is: why not just go whole-hog and age the role down so Daniel Radcliffe can play it? Not like it’s based on a true story or anything.

Watson will next be seen in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”, a coming-of-age dramedy based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky, who also directed. Logan Lerman co-stars in the film, which is slated for release sometime this year.

