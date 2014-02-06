Will ‘Harry Potter’ star Gary Oldman be suiting up for ‘Star Wars’?

#Harry Potter #RoboCop #Star Wars
02.06.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Is Gary Oldman gearing up for a trip to a galaxy far, far away?

During a recent interview promoting “RoboCop” with Sky Movies, Oldman responded with “They’ve called” when asked about the possibility of appearing in “Star Wars.”

“I’m more cynical about it now,” he adds haltingly. “I believe it when I’m on the plane home, you know. The deal isn’t done. But yeah, they’ve inquired.”

He also reflected on his status as Hollywood’s go-to guy for big screen franchises, saying, “I mean, ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Batman’ and ‘Star Wars’? Bloody hell.”

Watch the clip here:

The plot and the casting process of the J.J. Abrams-directed “Episode VII” have been in the news almost non-stop since the project was first announced, so Oldman’s quotes can hardly be taken as a confirmation. Still, it’s not difficult to imagine the thespian appearing at home in that universe, whether in “Episode VII” or one of the proposed spin-off films further down the road. 

As of now, original trilogy stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher appear to be returning, while no other cast members have been officially announced. Recent rumors have included Jesse Plemmons (“Breaking Bad”) and Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”).

The Oscar-nominated Oldman (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) is perhaps best known as Sirius Black from the “Harry Potter” films and as Commissioner Gordon in the “Dark Knight” trilogy. He’ll soon be seen in the “RoboCop” reboot and the prequel sequel “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” 

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to open December 18, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter#RoboCop#Star Wars
TAGSdawn of the planet of the apesEpisode VIIGARY OLDMANGeorge LucasHARRY POTTERJJ ABRAMSROBOCOPStar Warsthe dark knight

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP