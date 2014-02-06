Will ‘Harry Potter’ star Gary Oldman be suiting up for ‘Star Wars’?

Is Gary Oldman gearing up for a trip to a galaxy far, far away?

During a recent interview promoting “RoboCop” with Sky Movies, Oldman responded with “They’ve called” when asked about the possibility of appearing in “Star Wars.”

“I’m more cynical about it now,” he adds haltingly. “I believe it when I’m on the plane home, you know. The deal isn’t done. But yeah, they’ve inquired.”

He also reflected on his status as Hollywood’s go-to guy for big screen franchises, saying, “I mean, ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Batman’ and ‘Star Wars’? Bloody hell.”

Watch the clip here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The plot and the casting process of the J.J. Abrams-directed “Episode VII” have been in the news almost non-stop since the project was first announced, so Oldman’s quotes can hardly be taken as a confirmation. Still, it’s not difficult to imagine the thespian appearing at home in that universe, whether in “Episode VII” or one of the proposed spin-off films further down the road.

As of now, original trilogy stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher appear to be returning, while no other cast members have been officially announced. Recent rumors have included Jesse Plemmons (“Breaking Bad”) and Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”).

The Oscar-nominated Oldman (“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”) is perhaps best known as Sirius Black from the “Harry Potter” films and as Commissioner Gordon in the “Dark Knight” trilogy. He’ll soon be seen in the “RoboCop” reboot and the prequel sequel “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to open December 18, 2015.