‘Harry Potter”s Rupert Grint to star in superhero comedy pilot for CBS

Rupert Grint is trading in his wand for a cape.

The “Harry Potter” star has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Super Clyde,” in which the British thesp will play a shy fast-food worker who decides to become a superhero. The single-camera project represents Grint’s first TV series role.

“Clyde” comes from writer Greg Garcia (“Raising Hope,” “My Name Is Earl”), who will executive-produce alongside Mike Fresco. Fresco, who directed several episodes of “Hope” and “Earl” for Garcia, is attached to helm the pilot.

Grint starred as young wizard Ron Weasley in all seven “Harry Potter” films. He’ll next be seen in the 2013 Sundance entry “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman” opposite Shia LaBeouf and Evan Rachel Wood.

Source: Deadline

