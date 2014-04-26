Has life in the age of casual magic made moviegoers numb to the amazing?

Certainly no one would accuse me of being shy about offering an opinion.
There are times, though, where that opinion isn't welcomed by a reader, and that's normally when I'm writing up a news story and I can't resist a wee bit of cynicism. I know that any time there is news about “Alice In Wonderland 2,” I am openly skeptical of the need for that film. I understand that the first one made a billion dollars, but I'm not sure I actually know anyone who enjoyed it. I recently wrote about that when they picked a release date for the film, and I got several angry e-mails from people who resented my attitude, claiming once again that I was being too rough on the movie.
Taking a second look at what I firmly believe may be Tim Burton's worst film, I was struck by two things. First, it is a terrible movie, a frustratingly wrong-headed adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic. Second, it is filled with visual marvels from start to finish, a technical accomplishment that would have, at one point in time, been impossible to realize.
To be fair, that's what Burton was hired to do, and he delivered. Right now, it appears that there is no incentive to filmmakers working in science-fiction and fantasy to actually craft something that pushes the envelope in terms of narrative.
After all, when studios cut trailers, they aren't showing you elegant problem-solving and deft character work. They're showing you explosions and giant CG army scenes and whatever monsters they paid for. They're showing you the big epic visuals that they spent their $200 million on, and that's what translates from culture to culture to culture right now as international money becomes more and more important to the overall success of any blockbuster.
We are living in an age of casual magic, and it has numbed everyone on both ends of the equation. Filmmakers are so used to being able to just call someone and ask them to do the impossible that they take it for granted, and audiences have become so jaded about the effects they see that when things are anything less than flawless, they get angry about it. Never mind that we are frequently seeing people reinvent the entire process of how something is created onscreen, sometimes starting a movie not entirely sure how they're going to accomplish everything they have in mind, and innovations seem to happen every year now. People expect flawlessness, and anything less is unacceptable.
Even more impressive, there are special effects that you never notice, that no one realizes are going on. There's an FX reel for Nicolas Winding Refn's “Only God Forgives” that just recently popped up and became a mild sensation online, and it's because it highlights just how much visual fine-tuning was done by the visual effects vendor on the film, and just how little of it is something you'd even notice. If you haven't seen it, check it out:
One of the benefits of introducing my kids to films from every era of filmmaking instead of just falling into that trap of only showing them new things is that they seem perfectly willing to watch a film with less-than-perfect effects as long as they're interested in what's happening. I don't think either one of them is particularly fooled by the miniature work in “Godzilla Vs. Biolante,” but they don't care. They love the designs of the creatures, and they love the idea of big monsters, so they'll happily accept guys in suits. And, sure, they're excited to see the newest Godzilla in all his glory on the bigscreen this summer, but they just watched “Godzilla Vs. King Kong” and thought it was pretty much the greatest thing of all time.
As a lifelong genre fan, I've always found myself loving films that are full of images that just barely work, that just barely technically accomplish the goal of conveying an idea. But often, those shots are in service of something that works in every other way as a movie, and I can roll with it because I know that films aren't real, and it's not a documentary.
I remember when special effects were actually special.
Can kids today even imagine that world? The level of technical sophistication that is routinely bent to the task of creating empty-calorie kiddie programming is mind-boggling these days. Jim Henson and his team had some sewing machines, some fur, and this crazy hippie notion of making learning fun for children.
Today, there is the attitude among producers that you can put together a Chinese sweatshop of computer animators and crank out something that is exponentially more technically complex than, say, “Return Of The Jedi.” That's not true, obviously, but in the hands of the right artists, you can marry images together in a way that is seamless because all of the information, whether live-action or computer generated, exists digitally, and the manipulation of that is commonplace, rendered easier and easier with each new generation of computing power.
What concerns me is the notion that we could become culturally numb, that there might be a moment of overkill where we just can't create anything that works any harder to push buttons. Sitting through the absolute state of the art in digital mayhem these days is overwhelming, especially if you go the extra mile of seeing it in IMAX or 3D or HFR or Dolby Atmos.
Movies aren't just movies anymore. That $17 price tag is because you're paying for an experience. If Hollywood's going to ask that of you, then they feel obligated to make the movie worth it. And why not? A movie that is just a barrage of sensation can be sent overseas with minimal work to translate it, and international box-office is just as important as domestic these days if not more so. If you make a movie where people have to talk to each other, you're asking your audience to read a ton of subtitles, and you risk losing a chunk of the possible ticket buying pool.
Even films that would typically be considered B or C grade programming is produced at such a high level of polish now that it's almost hard to embrace as cheerfully silly genre junk. When I look at a “Resident Evil” or an “Underworld,” those movies are hugely technically ambitious. They each have hundreds of major digital shots that feature live-action, animated characters, digital mattes, and any number of other elements.
Look at that and then look at science-fiction or fantasy from the '50s and the '60s and you see how careful filmmakers had to be when making those movies. They knew how hard it was to produce every single second of magic, and that the longer they kept some of the effects onscreen, the less magical they would seem.
When everyone can produce visually dazzling material, how can you make any actual impression with imagery anymore? When anyone can order up a futuristic landscape that puts Fritz Lang's “Metropolis” to shame in sheer scale, then how impressive will anyone of it seem? How can we be transported if we're busy being overwhelmed?
I believe that I have maintained an active sense of wonder as I've gotten older, and part of that is a choice I made long ago as a film fan. Every time I walk into the theater, I am rooting for the filmmaker. I want to start from the position of loving movies, not from a soured stance of demanding that each and every film dazzle me all over again. What gets me to turn on a movie is when I see someone who is given every resource they would ever need and then some, and they make something that doesn't even try. That is infuriating. When I see studios play it safe, that is infuriating. When I see filmmakers who seem to have just given up and taken the path of least resistance, that is infuriating.
Because if we do live in an age of casual magic, then we should recognize this as a gift, not a curse. Instead of lamenting about how much has been done and retreating into endless imitation and repetition, how about we take this as a challenge to expand what we can imagine?
We don't need to see anyone else tell us a Campbell-style hero's journey story, and we don't need more origin stories and we don't need a prequel to every other film already in existence. We don't. What we need are people who look at the tools available to them who say, “There are things we have never tried that we can finally try, and I want to be first.” We need filmmakers who take these tools and push them so far, who try such unexpected new things with them that they end up having to create new tools just to get there.
There is nothing more dangerous to storytellers than the idea of an audience that is incapable of awe anymore, and yet that's what our studio system seems determined to create. It's like putting someone on an all ice cream diet. If you forced someone to eat ice cream breakfast, lunch, and dinner without any interruption, that person would eventually learn to detest ice cream. The thought of it would make them physically ill. You would destroy it for them.
So why is it that every movie has to feature a life and death struggle between the ultimate forces of good and evil with the stakes being nothing less than the existence of the Universe, with only the Chosen One to put things right? After a while, it's really difficult to get excited about a bunch of people fighting over a glowing doodad on a rooftop.
I am looking forward to this summer's movies. I just recently published my review for the summer's first giant film, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and I'm happy there are people who enjoyed it more than I did. But I am excited for a number of other films as well, and I am hoping that I'm going to get blindsided by all sorts of things. I want to be transported. I need escape. Trust me… if anyone needs escapism to successfully do its job right now, it's me. I'm rooting for you, Hollywood. So calm down… make the stakes more personal… let's get back to telling good stories that also happen to be amazing to look at. You know you want to.
You can make anything happen onscreen. So start widening your definition of “anything,” and let's see just how much room there still is to stake out your own place in pop culture.
Viva la difference! Keep fighting, Drew. BTW, if you haven’t yet titled one of your scripts “Casual Magic”, you damn well should.
The timing if this article is amazing – I was re-watching Thor 2 last night, got to the scene where the blade-like ships attack Asgard and began to wonder why I was so underwhelmed.
Then I began to think about Star Wars VII. I started to think how difficult it’s going to be for that film to make me feel like I did when I first saw a star cruiser attack a rebel ship over Tatooine, or the first time I saw Yoda explain the force to Luke.
Everything in that scene in Thor was technically superior to Star Wars, and the movie itself was well written and directed. But the same sense of wonder was missing.
The same phenomenon occurred watching MOS – I could have done with less mass destruction and more joy-of-flying scenes. It ticked all the technical boxes but I just didn’t feel the soaring joy of seeing my favourite superhero on the screen.
Am I jaded? Possibly. But I think Drew has actually nailed it – spectacle has replaced story telling.
When I see Yoda tell Luke that luminous beings are we, or when I see the shadow of a UFO pass over Richard Dreyfuss’s car in Close Encounters, or when Christopher Reeves first flight from the Fortress of Solitude, I still feel my heart soar in appreciation of true movie magic.
A recent modern film that evoked similar feelings was Inception – because it used effects not as part of a checklist but in service of a compelling idea.
I am quietly confident JJ Abrams shares this understanding and that the next Star Wars will recapture some of that. But overall, it is largely missing these days.
This is really discussion of design/implantation vs. access, before we get to the shopworn (but correct) discussion of IT’S-THE-STORIES-DUMMIES.
I remember when desktop publishing exploded and professional level apps became affordable (and with learning resources free and bountiful at a click of a mouse button), everyone in the industry had a big sad because they were no longer magicians holding a set of secret keys.
Everyone got super anxious because making cel shaded cubes spin on a gradient background or creating that bullet-flies-in-slo-mo-out-of-barrel-past-panning-camera effect was achievable by any yahoo logging into Video Copilot.
What became apparent quickly, is that those who still thrived had the point of difference of offering taste or an understanding of applying these now common concepts/tools into something that seemed new / fresh or otherwise furthered an accepted form of visual grammar.
No one gives a shit about Alice In Wonderland (et al) not because VFX are common, but because it’s applied without modulation or understanding of form.
Gravity – for all its effectiveness – is really just a clever inverted use of the technique inherent in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (and if we were being honest, films decades older than that) taken to (and beyond) its logical conclusion. What makes it special and next-level is the application.
In summation: Regardless how cheap crayons get, if a kid is going to draw only squiggles the parent ain’t going to put it up on the fridge. A picture of a cat and house however…
Damn, Drew- You are so “in tune” with my own feelings that I swear I could have written this myself (only not as well).
I’ve been a casual reader for years, and I’ve never, to my knowledge, responded to any of the hundreds of your articles I’ve read. This one really spoke to my heart.
I hope “The Age of Casual Magic” is your own phrase, because I’m stealing it for my everyday vernacular and want to give credit to the author!
Alas, I’ve nothing of value to add to the conversation, I just wanted to finally give you some positive reinforcement and feedback (or “props”?), and this was the perfect article for me to do so.
These days, you are most likely my favorite film critic.
Many thanks, and cheers,
Rick
Just one small thing: Could you maybe start dressing a little more nicely for your interviews? Would a jacket (or even a -gasp- tie) kill you?
;-)
Would I be right in saying that, the clip above features an absolutely massive spoiler for those that haven’t yet seen ‘Only God Forgives’?
You would be correct.
That’s the film ruined for me. Guest it’s my own fault.
When the whole article is talking about the impact of CG on movies, then one would be reasonable to presume that it would be showing any part of a movie to demonstrate that point. So if you are going to watch any behind the scene of a movie I am not sure it would be reasonable to expect there will be no spoilers of any sort.
Is Alice in Wonderland filled with visual marvels? Maybe if we’re speaking in terms of production. Like you, I don’t know anyone who enjoys the thing which speaks not to the fact that we as a film culture don’t respond to movie magic but that that we require said magic to be artistically challenging or aesthetically pleasing in order to experience it as magical.
Films that look like Alice, Raimi’s Oz and the Hobbit movies suffer from a palpable malaise where one can feel the artificiality of the worlds. Unlike the dated works of Harryhausen, Stan Winston or Jim Henson – stuff that retains a truly magical quality decades on – the modern artificiality lacks charm. It feels like the uncanny valley version of space and landscapes.
So I don’t think we’re numb to the amazing, I just think there’s a lot of faux-amazing junk and that we mostly can see right through it.
With you on your story based prescriptons.
Yeah, I didn’t like the graphism of Alice at all. I like realistic effects. If they just shot a lot of it in beautiful jungles and stuff it’d look so much better. Natural>green screen.
Excellent article – so well said. I couldn’t agree more with the sentiment. When I was eight I left a screening of Moonraker briefly to use the bathroom and missed the giant snake scene. I was horrified when my sisters told me what my pee break had cost me. When I see that movie now the snake is not great but I still like it and I have never left a film before the credits since that day!
Great, consistent drama is mostly on TV shows and foreign movies where studios can’t afford to put anything and everything on screen. It forces their creative people to actually be creative.
Ummmm $17 for a movie ticket? I don’t think I’ve ever paid more than $8
In Canada it’s $17.99 for an imax movie and $11.99 for regular…. I wish I was paying $8
It really depends on the venue. Our local theaters are $7 or $11, depending on if you’re going to the arthouse or the shitty multiplex. Sometimes I drive forty minutes just to go to the Drafthouse in downtown KC just for the better experience since I’m shelling out cash anyway. And it still manages to be less than $10 a ticket in most circumstances. But I think the most I’ve had to pay is about $16 for IMAX 3D of the first Hobbit (it was the birthday of the gal I was seeing at the time), which wasn’t worth it. (Not a bad movie, but the presentation actually felt like it was hampering it.)
I think you articulated beautifully my own vast disappointment, along with others’ more casual disappointment, in Green Lantern.
That was a film in which SFX was used far too much where it wasn’t needed (in creating the suits, especially) and was poorly used in other moments (when you could tell it was just Ryan Reynolds on a flat stage with the alien vistas of Oa in in the distance) and where the story was so underdeveloped and even worse, where the screenwriter had no idea at all what made Hal Jordan one of the greatest comic book heroes DC has.
Warners, DC, and Berlanti had no clue how to bring Green Lantern to life on the screen in a way that honored the character and told an engaging story, but they knew they needed to bring some other character other than Batman and Superman to life for audiences, so they chose the hero they could just throw a lot of bad CGI at in order to “dazzle” stupid audiences into loving.
I mean, it’s actually not a bad idea. Again, the craptastic Alice in Wonderland made a kajillion dollars, so why not Green Lantern?
You would think they would have learned their lesson, but with Green Lantern they learned the “wrong” lesson, that the only superheroes people want to see are grim, dark, and “real.” While I enjoyed Man of Steel and think it’s one of the best superhero films ever made, and it was definitely my favorite film of all of 2013, man, was that film lacking in some hope for much of it.
Superman has always been the most hopeful of characters, a bright shining light, but everything in Man of Steel, from Clark’s fearful outlook in dealing with humanity, to his unfortunately darkened costume, was missing a some of that brightness and hope. The film ended on a great, hopeful note, but we had to get through a lot of ennui to get there.
What makes Hal Jordan a great superhero is that he never, ever runs away from a fight or his responsibilities. All of the things he can do with his ring is just a lot of fun noise and light, but Hal is legitimately one of the best examples of the best humanity has to offer in comic books. In this way, he’s like Captain America, in his outlook and his willingness to take up the duty of service. Yeah, he’s a ladies man, but he’s a man of substance and determination.
The Green Lantern film had NONE of that. It had Ryan Reynolds as a fratty, bro-y douche who runs away when things got to hard or real on Oa, and who can make a lot of cool stuff with the ring.
It’s no wonder audiences hated it.
The source material for Green Lantern was so great, but because the movie failed precisely because Warners and Berlanti were too afraid to hew closely to that comic book source material, the lesson Warners took away was to make movies that are “darker” and more “real” and further away from the source material.
How does that make sense?
Marvel is “winning” because they aren’t afraid of the source material. Steve Rogers is Steve Rogers, old-school patriotism and all. Tony Stark is a boozy, unrepentant hedonist who learns to use his intellect responsibly but then still has fun as a boozy, unrepentant ladies man. Until he gets with Pepper. Thor is a freaking God-alien. Rocket is a genetically-altered talking raccoon. Groot is a walking “house plant.”
Marvel isn’t shying away from what makes their characters great.
I’m worried DC is, and will continue to do so. As great as The Dark Knight Trilogy was, it STILL wasn’t the “real” Batman.
The best version of Batman in media outside of The Animated Series has been the Batman in the Arkham-series of video games.
He has all of the hyper-tech toys that are so many decades ahead of the rest of the world, they’re pretty much science fiction. He’s the World’s Greatest Detective (which ALL of the films have been missing). He’s the world’s second smartest human being (after Lex). He’s BATMAN.
I can only hope that’s what Snyder will be giving us in 2016. I’m holding out hope. But I’ll be ready to see the next iteration of a “real” Batman.
I think we’re ready for that genius, science fiction Batman of the comics. Is Warners ready to give that to us?
Or will they continue to be scared or embarrassed of their own source material, like Bryan Singer has been since he made X-Men?
I’m reminded of that scene in Death Proof, where Kurt Russell is trying to sweet-talk Rose McGowan into his car, and he’s going off about how it’s possible to drive a car into a wall at sixty millers per hour and having the driver walk away unharmed, and McGowan mindlessly replies, “CGI?” Today’s movies have F/X that would literally seem like SORCERY to an average moviegoer of the 50’s or 60’s, and yet, saturated by these type of films, today’s audiences are never truly “wow”ed by what they’re watching. Jurassic Park may have been the last time the vast majority of movie audiences truly DID see something they had never seen before.
Some if not most of it was real science ala chemical reactions for close-up sfx.
It used to be so hard to get SFX done right. The pioneering work of people like George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis & James Cameron has made it too easy to get an effect right, but most of the filmmakers do not know how to tell a story & resort to overwhelming films with special effects just numbs you into submission.
The last half hour on Man Of Steel felt like that. Gravity’s SFX was spectacular, but the human struggle for survival was told very well & made it a better film.
When I saw Alice in Wonderland I kept thinking of Tim Burton saying how important it is to have that “hand-made feel” in a movie. I couldn’t believe this was the same guy.
I couldn’t agree more with this article. Roger Ebert’s review of The Phantom Menace (15 years ago next month!) opened with this:
“If it were the first “Star Wars” movie, “The Phantom Menace” would be hailed as a visionary breakthrough. But this is the fourth movie of the famous series, and we think we know the territory; many of the early reviews have been blase, paying lip service to the visuals and wondering why the characters aren’t better developed. How quickly do we grow accustomed to wonders. I am reminded of the Isaac Asimov story “Nightfall,” about the planet where the stars were visible only once in a thousand years. So awesome was the sight that it drove men mad. We who can see the stars every night glance up casually at the cosmos and then quickly down again, searching for a Dairy Queen.”
Couldn’t agree more with the sentiments expressed here. I think a big part of this myself is that for the past generation or so you’ve had audiences that have fed themselves on almost nothing but the SFX spectacles, and don’t really have anything to contrast them with and appreciate the wonders of even the smallest blockbuster effort.
Visual effects in service of themselves for wow factor was never movie magic. When visual effects served a purpose in telling a story we suspended disbelief for executed for maximum realism under whatever the technological limitations of the time; and in those instances in 70’s, 80’s, and especially that golden era of the early 1990’s–when old fashion story telling mattered most. From the Hollywood perspective if you throw money at something everyone will appreciate the money spent for the sake of jiggling keys out of reach from the baby–they’ve created the environment we’re in now. You pledging to never lose you’re childlike wonder for movies does not mean that the masses are wrong for not caring enough to pledge the same. In fact we’re more appreciative of our years feeling that way about movies that the studios lug out for the sheer volume of spectacle in years past from nostalgia and reevaluation in revisiting titles we know or the movies we saw once or never saw at all from our time. Can a movie make me scream like a kid with delight? Yes. Is it a studio multiple million dollar sensory overload? Hell no. Any movie that can tell a story without concern about making an eight year old good: Cool! Those don’t exist for me. Whenever I think about the old stuff everyone has shitty things to say about beloved genre titles from the eighties and early nineties–well I know the stuff now is garbage and this no point in being an apologist when you can just become more selective about what you watch. Instead you insist on seeing everything except Lee Daniels! Wow a real sacrifice there when you embrace The Fast And The Furious and Michael Bay isn’t all that bad. RoboCop 2 / Star Trek V over all the new junk being thrown at me. They’re more sturdily built than given credit for.
Great read, Drew. I know it’s something that I’m guilty of taking for granted, if only for the glut of VFX driven blockbusters every year that come out and my reaction is a shrug. It’s a shame that the level of artistry on display can garner such a tepid reaction from me, but it’s so rarely in service of story these days that it’s hard to get excited, which is a shame. Casual magic is a terrific way to put it. However, I’m with you; I love movies right down to my core and I want to be wowed and delighted and surprised more than anything else. Bring it on.
Exactly, Drew. We don’t ask “How’d they do that” anymore because the computer did it. The computer did everything, from the digital cameras, to the effects, to the edits and the sound. That’s the trap, because the few movie makers who still have the capacity to bring the imagination and art to the mechanical process are being made to feel that theirs is the least important contribution. If you have a pre-existing property name and a squillairabyte of computing power, that’s how you get greenlit. It is impossible not to be cynical about it.
The computer did it?? That’s an insanely ignorant comment on your part.
A computer doesn’t make a movie. A word processor doesn’t write a novel. A pencil does not draw a beautiful picture.
G0NK, you know exactly what I mean. Your trolling only reinforces my point so, thank you for that. You know every aspect of a movie is controlled by the computer, down to the benchmarking of scenes that conform to audience testing, song selection via a database connected to a spreadsheet of appropriate words and phrases in lyrics, and the people who just for kicks would get on the Internet at midnight to argue a point that has been settled.
Dw Dunphy:
Wow, I didn’t know that trolling meant pointing out an opinion and disagreement. Thank YOU for letting me know. I’ll crawl back under my bridge and let you stew in your own hate. Don’t bother replying, I’m not interested anymore. Cheers.
(Sigh.) Fine, I relent. Perhaps “troll” is a bit strong, mate…even though your first line was to call me ignorant, but I do go on…
My point is that back in the days before the Kindle, I used to get Cinefex special effects journal. They would elaborately discuss how these magical effects were done, and they were things you’d never imagine. Tall studios with false walls and false floors for forced perspective. Stop motion animation. Blue screen work. New tricks called for on the spot — they were making things up as they went along, and we did not know anything about how.
I don’t dispute that there are talented people behind the computers, but we know they’re behind the computers. They tell us at every step they’re behind the computers. A car seems magical if you don’t know about motors and transmissions and all the rest of the guts. Once you know about the guts, a lot of that magic is replaced by a sense of how ordinarily mechanical it is. By knowing the majority of movies are created by computing power and only computing power, there are no secrets, no “how’d they do that” wonderment. We know how it came to be and thus lose that sense of amazement.
Again, sorry about taking out the knife, G0NK, but I take this stuff (too?) seriously. Knowing the Wizard behind the curtain is a team of folks on Macs has irreparably changed how I view a lot of today’s movies, not for the better. That cannot be altered by recognizing the work, as impressive as that might be.
That sense of wonder is something I refuse to let die. I don’t have much of a critical eye and can suspend my disbelief so high sometimes that it’s nearly looking down on us from the moon, but I’m not a moron. I need a good story. I need dialogue that is actually a conversation between one or more people, rather than comic-style declarations of each character’s beliefs.
Lately I’ve been watching classic “Doctor Who” after just finishing up all the modern seasons. It’s as great a contrast as that between classic “Godzilla” and the modern monster. Some of it is just downright bad, but quite a lot of it tells stories that have an impact beyond the 1960s, political and sociological stories that are as true today as they were back then, stories that don’t require a lick of F/X to be ground-breaking and SCIENCE fictional. Modern “Who”, on the other hand, throws CGI around like it’s water and sometimes loses its way because of it.
There are still great stories in modern “Who”, of course, just as there are still great stories in Hollywood today. We just have to make sure we don’t let the CGI-ridden duds wear us down.
“After a while, it’s really difficult to get excited about a bunch of people fighting over a glowing doodad on a rooftop.”
Oh I totally agree. BUT – a tree guy and a raccoon? Well, we’ll see… ;)
I found it interesting that my top 5 superhero movies were all 10+ yrs old. I think there was simply more heart and soul then.
And I typically prefer things that are actually filmed in front of a camera — there’s the texture and lighting and organic feel that is really hard to simulate w/ CGI. To me, most FX today just feels more fake and much less magick-y.
To call Alice in Wonderland Tim Burton’s worst film when he has Planet of the Apes, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and especially Dark Shadows on his CV is to beg the reader to disregard all that follows.
Planet Of The Apes is underrated, dammit. And Dark Shadows got a lot funnier on a second viewing, for some reason.
Very, very much agree, and I’ve talked to people about this before. I remember being a little kid and my dad taking me to see ‘Star Wars’. From the opening shot, I was awestruck and filled with “HOW DID THEY DO THAT?” wonderment.
Today, ‘How did they do that’ is something everyone knows the answer to, “It’s a cartoon they drew in their computer” and it’s kind of sad. The wonder has become mundane.
Generally like your articles but this one doesn’t seem to have a point. It is just your standard ‘focus on the story not special effects’ plus lamentations about how everything was somehow better in the good old days.
Your comment about the 50’s and 60’s special effects are a head scratcher as there are so many terrible ones to mock if you aren’t cherry picking the good ones to compare to the terrible ones of today.
Your rant is also a bit contradictory as you are saying the usual ‘focus on making good stories Hollywood, not rides’ but then you seem to be lamenting the loss of the effects people to wow audiences. So what is it that you want? Do you want them to focus on story or do you want special effects people to get the focus like they might have in the past?? (when audiences can’t just assume everything is easy because ‘cgi’). If anything you should be celebrating that folks aren’t wowed by special effects as much because it can put more focus on the story and allow story tellers to tell some (mainly fantasy & sci-fi) stories that could never have been done in the past.
I’d also disagree strongly with your comment that “What we need are people who look at the tools available to them…” The image you chose is the case for the exact opposite. If you watch the specials on the Blu-ray, you see how they (like a lot Lucas and other effects pioneers) started by looking at the story they wanted to tell, emotionally and visually, and then built on what existed and invented new things to enable that movie to exist.
While I do get a sense of awe and wonder from great visuals, I also get it from a good plot with characters that aren’t immediately forgettable.
I’ve seen movies with amazing special effects and good writing…but, really, not since the early 90s. I can’t remember the last science fiction film that really managed to combine both. It’s all explosions and bullet-time now, and the characters are just there to hold the guns, the plot almost pure MacGuffin.
Feh.
The wonder doesn’t come from the effect, it comes from the build-up to the effect.
In the past, whether through talent or necessity, there was a build-up to the effects being shown in movies. Today, there is none.
You can compare it to sex: People don’t get tired of orgasms. They get tired of how those orgasms are brought about.
There used to be in movie (and still is in a precious few) a setting of the mood, foreplay, trust given and received, communication. Then a climax. Where afterwards, ideally, everyone is not only satisfied but excited still.
Today, its the equivalent of a guy standing in front of you, opening his pants and saying “There it is”. The only way you’re satisfied is if what he has just happens to turn you on. And, even then, its still routine. No wonder whatsoever.
The movies that are known for their technical achievements AND did well in the box office AND are still fondly remembered all have build-up to their effects; they don’t just pop up and say “There it is”.
AVATAR, GRAVITY and the Lord of the Rings trilogy are good recent examples. All three are about very different stories and characters set in very different worlds requiring very different effects. Yet, all three utilize the build-up to their effects.
Compare and contrast the way effects are revealed in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and the Hobbit films: The first trilogy has much more build-up to its effects, where the Hobbit movies, since they’re a prequel and re treading a lot of ground, lack in their build-up, relying on you having seen the original trilogy to fully grasp the intended wonder.
I know there are fans of MAN OF STEEL but, imo, its a good example of the lack of wonder in cinema now: All of the set pieces are there; Different worlds, space, superhuman strength, etc. It should be a showcase for movie wonder. But, it isn’t. Because there is no build-up to the effects. This is why the trailers for it (and other movies) were actually more successful: They DID have build-up to its effects. Even if its just because we don’t get to see everything since its a trailer. The movie itself used the common handheld docu-style being adopted to filmmaking now, creating the exact opposite of wonder – Instant confirmation. Its the reason why the news uses handheld camera work to convey their stories, they don’t want to build-up anything: They want to confirm what they’re reporting as soon as possible.
Now, try to remember all the build-up that exists in Richard Donner’s SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE. The long shots, John Williams wonderful score, always building to a reveal.
Think about just the opening credits to Spielberg’s CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: Black screen, music building, then, BOOM. Or the title reveal for STAR WARS: “A long time ago. In a galaxy far, far away” BOOM. Those were just the opening credits! And see how much build-up they have.
Its not the cynicism of people or the ease of creating effects that are the problem today.
Its “There it is” filmmaking.
That is a most astute critique! Well said. There are plenty of reasons I never care to see Man of Steel again (I don’t rabidly hate it, I just found it impossible to care about anything on screen, whereas I’ve found entertainment in even the least of the Marvel films) but the instantaneous, matter-of-fact way the “wonder” was just THERE, and quickly panned past to get to the shaky-cam dialogue… they clearly spent a ton of time and effort making an awesome looking Krypton, but I don’t remember a thing about it. It didn’t generate any lasting impression at all. Nor can I recall what their spaceships looked like or what the giant world-destroying thing looked like. Whereas I can clearly picture Asgard, or the SHIELD helicarrier. I can even picture the tripods from War of the Worlds, and I’ve never seen any version of that movie, only clips.
I know that the Krypton portion had to be dealt with quickly to establish the sequence of events and move on the Clark Kent story… oh wait, no I don’t. They told the entire rest of that movie interrupted by out-of-order flashbacks. The way they presented it, if Clark is meant to be experiencing any sense of wonder himself when he discovers the old ship and the truth behind his home world, it certainly isn’t something we feel with him, because it’s old hat for us. And watching him learn about it was just another exposition dump, another required scene in the Superman origin story, checking it off on the list.
When you compare the FX dump in Man of Steel to pretty much any other delayed reveal, it fails. It took no time in putting it in front of us, and then once it did, it hurried past it, following action so fast that the creative backgrounds blurred behind it and distracting us from any creativity of set design and atmosphere with that f*ucking unnecessary shaky-cam.
Well, I didn’t mean to ramble… I would shorten this, but everyone else is writing long comments it seems.
Drew,
While your points are well-taken, we should be aware that there is a grey area between your criticisms and people our age just shouting ‘get off my lawn’ to younger filmgoers and filmmakers. There are plenty of sci-fi and fantasy movies from the ’50s and ’60s with ‘cutting edge’ effects for their time that are just plain awful as well (see MST3k). One of the other commenters is right, if the storytelling is good and engaging, then the spectacle can only serve to enhance that story. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I hear that “Godzilla” may actually be a good example of this. Thanks for the write-up.
Drew, you’ve said some unkind things about some of my films, but you’re absolutely correct about this, especially Burton’s film and the perception of the public today.
My very favorite visual effect in all of film is from “Forbidden Planet,” when the Id Monster is seen in flickering outline as it strains against the force fields.
By modern standards, it’s decidedly primitive, and if you look at the scene out of context, especially if you haven’t seen the movie, the effect feels pretty silly. But in context? With all the buildup to that point, and the lightweight banter of the first act having been drained away in favor of deadly serious stakes, we are pulled almost despite ourselves into the situation, and when the monster appears, we are horrified and thrilled and transported and struck silent with awe. It doesn’t matter if, objectively, the monster is clearly a piece of hand-drawn cel animation, a close cousin to some of Disney’s critters. In the movie, in the moment, it just plain works.
That is what the “magic” of visual effects is really about. It’s not about saturating our visual sense, bludgeoning down our defenses by attacking our eyes with wondrous and impossible sights. It is about using the tools of visual creation to pull us into an imaginary world, convincing us that the incredible is happening to and around the people with whom we identify. It’s not about *seeing* the impossible — it’s about convincing us that the impossible is *happening.* It is not a thing we are looking at. It is simply an event, with participants and consequence.
*That* is the magic of visual effects. And whenever that is lost, whenever it’s just about looking at something ostensibly amazing, without ever feeling that the thing is *occurring*, then there is no magic.
A phrase said and used long ago- less is more! I dont think every movie needs them but it seems like they think every movie does. I watched the new bible mini series and laughed when I saw the red sea part. The scene from the ten commandments looks so much better its insane!!!
On another note I have epilepsy and special effects and all that other stuff they have added – has made it really hard to watch movies in a theater esp action movies. I have to watch them at home with a light on so it does not hurt. I wish they could remember that sometimes less is more! Special movies like Avatar are a wonderful exception and I agree with joshua’s comments.
I have started watching more tv and less movies – seems a little less “numbing” even if they do cancel the ones I like :)
Amazing article. I agree that this generation of people, myself included, are spoiled when it comes to movies. Ever since I became a film major, I’ve started appreciating older movies and criticizing newer movies. It’s crazy, the movies I would have enjoyed a year ago, I now see aren’t as good. Now that I know more about movies, I see their flaws and I know that they can do better. Like “Alice in Wonderland.” When I first watched it, I was fresh out of high school and I remember it being an amazing spectacle of a movie that blew me away and I loved it. A year or two later, I rewatched it, and it SUCKED. The feeling I had the first time was gone, the spectacle wasn’t there anymore. Same with “Avatar”; the visuals in 3D blew me away, but its just not rewatchable. Now for me, it’s all about storytelling. For others it’s visual affects, action, hot girls, etc., but for me it’s storytelling. I just recently watched “La Grande Illusion” and it blew me away. That movie touched me so much more than something like “Saving Private Ryan.” I completely understand why you are so hard on some movies because you know they can do SO much better. I think regular moviegoers will always be offended by someone that dislikes a movie that they like. But for people that study and know film (like me), we understand how you feel and we love hearing your imput. This is the first article of yours that I’ve read and you’ve made a fan out of me. From now on, I’ll be subscribing and following your work. Haha.
Considering Spielberg, Lucas, Nolan, Cameron, and Jackson’s best movies, they not only showed us things we hadn’t seen before, but they wrapped spectacle in a satisfying emotional experience. Those films make the audience identify and invest in the characters. Those director’s knew when to hold back. Knew when to blow the audience away. But every part of those films was crafted with the same attention to detail, most notably, the stories. Each of those directors have also struggled to recapture some of the same magic they conjured in the past. It proves how elusive such film making can be. And how rare and precious it is when someone gets it so right.
Drew,
Longtime reader and fan of your writing but I’ve got to bust your balls a little on this one…
This article reads like a screed from one of the stereotypical geezers pining for the old days. “In my day we didn’t have cgi…we put on puppet shows using socks and sticks and we LIKED it!”
Worse, you pulled out the “younger generation becoming desensitized” argument that is usually used in ignorant discussions about violence in media. That argument is perhaps my least favorite and is always wrong.
You then pile on with your bitterness about corporate film making which in itself is on target but dilutes your argument here. And really, they make like what, five super hero movies a year? That hardly spells the end of cinema. If the major studios are more in the event business these days then fine. There’s always someone out there who is willing to make THE MASTER. While studios often draw water from the same creative well, its not always bad. By your argument FROZEN shouldn’t exist. (Hans Christian Anderson…AGAIN???!!!…lol).
I have always argued that people…and children are people… care more about content than form. Studio guys who may argue about people “wanting expensive effects” are just idiots trying to look like they do something at a studio by saying they know “movie stuff.” As I am sure you have noticed by now, kids are just as intuitive today as in the past. They’re not being showed anything dumber by volume than they were 30 or 40 years ago. They only tend to get annoyed with cgi/bad story telling etc when they get older.
There’s still magic in cinema Drew and the kids of today still are enthralled by it. As proof I offer the following…again using FROZEN..
I took my 6 year old daughter to see Frozen on her birthday. She got very caught up in the story and even started to get scared later on when the characters were in peril. She started to cry and begged me to leave and go home. I managed to talk her down and convince her everything would be okay. In the end she was happy. Five months later, we went to a Daddy/Daughter dance where the DJ put on “Let it GO” and all the little girls spontaneously got on the little riser stage, joined hands and sang all the words at the top of there lungs with immeasurable little girl joy. Clearly there was a big heart in that film which kids could latch on to. Did it matter if the animation of the film wasn’t hand drawn by the Nine Old Men in 1945? No.
In the end, the children of all ages will still respond to the magic of storytelling over the magic of effects, or, in other words…content will always win out over form. You shouldn’t need me to tell you this.
Ever since you have had kids, you have done a lot of worrying in print about whether or not your kids will get to experience and love what you consider film quality the way that you experienced it. You needn’t worry so much. Just because your own sense of wonder has been diluted by entertainment industry battle weariness, doesn’t mean that the kids of today are being served anything less better or worse than back when we were young. The difference is now is that because its your job to be a critic you have to watch more of it. Really I think this article is about your own loss of wonder and disillusionment. It’s packed in every paragraph. It’s understandable as you have to sit back and watch things like every Hollywood studio desperately attempting to copy Marvel’s business model but fear not, the end of cinema and the magic of storytelling is not at hand just yet. But, then again, they are remaking Point Break…
Here’s where I say I liked Alice in Wonderland. It was not really Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland of course, but I didn’t expect it to be a faithful adaptation. It was just a crazy story using Lewis Carroll’s characters. It told a story at least. It had amazing costumes and make up.
I get what you’re saying Drew, movie magic coupled with no story substance gives us “sound and fury signifying nothing.” Does that make the creators or imbibed idiots?
The only films that I felt were real theatrical experiences in the past couple years were Avatar, Life of Pi, and Gravity. Those were filmmakers that made me go: WOW. Studios will keep churning out products from their big machines, but we usually get one movie every year or two from a true visionary director that inspires that awe. Hopefully the new Star Wars isn’t just a CGI-clusterf*ck like the prequels were.
Some people are trying to make storytelling better.
My disappointment with an action film is tied to fight scenes aided and abetted by CGI. Okay, I expect Superman to handle physical punishment. But in films where “normal” people are duking it out, human bodies are subjected to the impossible levels of abuse that would instantly kill most people.
Thank you so much for this article. So well said, and so true. I’m consistently underwhelmed by movies these days. It’s become all about the CGI effects shots(which sometimes don’t look very good) and 3D, and the storytelling has been pushed aside.
I appreciate the article, Drew. I remember getting out of work for a long lunch to see The Fellowship of the Ring and being absolutely astounded by what was possible, compared to films like Dragonslayer in my youth. While I will always love practical effects, I appreciate the fact that digital effects can (when employed well) achieve things that were functionally impossible even ten years ago. That said, visual effects are so common place and cheap now that even amateur Youtube videos can look like high-priced effects films. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with effects becoming more commonplace, but I do think this generation really doesn’t appreciate how lucky it is.
There will always be brainless drek like Alice in Wonderland, it’s just become that much easier to churn it out now. But I think audiences are savvy enough to figure it out and discern pointless CGI-porn from worthwhile film making. Not always, but generally.
Great story and on point throughout.
Another angle on this topic that bothers me is the “jaded” people discussed being absolutely convinced that they know how something was accomplished and just say everything is CGI, when it might in fact be one of the largest model, etc. efforts of its time. There is a reflexive cynicism that trucks with entitlement that is just wearying anymore.
Thanks for writing this. Hope lots of people read it.
Ok…call me old school..but I agree with Drew for one simple reason…when I started running camera it was something you held in your hand and where you went it went. Taking the audience someplace and giving them a new experience through the lens was fun. It was like going through the woods and never coming back the same way because I had already seen that stuff before. My challenge was to take the audience someplace in a way they had never seen before. If I could not, I felt I was not pushing my creativity and they were being cheated. The breakthrough for me was a Birns and Sawyer crane Model A #10 that my studio had gotten at auction in the early 70’s. It came with a follow focus/director’s chair on the side, a motor and went up a whopping 12.5 feet! I lived on it. Flew it, spun it every way but inside out. My dolly assistant and I could dance it around the studio as if to music. Later on, I saw Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor” and the magic and fun went away. How in the hell could any cameraman top the shot of the bomb dropping from the belly of a plane and follow it as it plummeted down through the smokestack of the Arizona?…Just turn out the lights. Everyone go home now. The fun is over. You are right Drew. Just throw money at it in the budget.
Great article! Spot on.
It seems to me the most vocal opponents of visual effects pervasiveness are the first use it as an excuse to not engage with the material in a meaningful way.
This is not to say that every — or even most — effects-driven blockbusters will reward any measure of thoughtful engagement, but there are several writers and directors producing work that rewards the participating viewer, yet are routinely panned, lumped in with the rest, and scarcely mentioned in discussions of this nature.
I can’t help but feel that the film viewing community (or at least its most vocal members) have grown lazy with the same addiction to literalist realism that plagues so many contemporary filmmakers. When they clamor for “more character and plot” (hypocritically contradicting their own chants of “less is more”) in the face of a wall of “casual magic,” as you say, what they are truly thirsting for is a depth of theme. A depth of theme that they’ve disallowed themselves the language to appreciate.
It doesn’t matter that we can now render cityscapes whose photorealism surpass those of METROPOLIS. That film still works, and its timelessness has nothing to do with its cities. The problem is, those same reasons, even if present in a contemporary work, are ignored in light of the mere presence of that city.
The myths are still out there, we’re just mistaking the poetry for prose.
Here, here! “The story is the thing”. Last weekend I watched Star Wars – Episode 4 in blue-ray. The visual quality of the images were pretty good – but the story is still the main thing. I have a strong hope that Episode 7 will hold up the tradition of Episodes 4, 5 & 6. I mean it can’t get any worse than episodes 1, 2, & 3 can it?
I believe the producers have already chosen a director… anyone have his name?
I agree what Drew opions. This quote from the article says it all: “Right now, it appears that there is no incentive to filmmakers working in science-fiction and fantasy to actually craft something that pushes the envelope in terms of narrative.” What I don’t understand is using an image from GRAVITY to introduce the article. The whole point of GRAVITY was ‘pushing the envelope in terms of narrative.” as Drew so eloquently conveys. My guess (and hope) is it was an intern editor who pasted that image from GRAVITY and not Drew.
That’s what I liked about 2 Guns, Drew…and you pointed out in your review of it, it was refreshing the events in that movie weren’t world-changing
I came here after reading “Things crashing into other things: or, my superhero movie problem” (by Matt Zoller Seitz, on rogerebert.com). Amazingly similar viewpoint, and one I’ve shared for years. All the eye candy in the world won’t impress anyone if you can’t find a way to make them CARE about it. You get it. Matt gets it. I certainly get it. When will Hollywood get it?