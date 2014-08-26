Will Hawkeye show up in ‘Captain America 3’? Jeremy Renner says maybe

(CBR) Outside of a brief “Thor” cameo, Jeremy Renner”s Hawkeye only graces the big screen when Marvel Studios assembles its Avengers. But that could change.

Renner confirmed to Collider there are whispers of Clint Barton appearing alongside Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff in 2016′s untitled “Captain America” sequel.

“There are rumblings of 'Captain America 3,'” the two-time Oscar nominee said. “I don”t know what”s going to happen there. I”ve got to find the time, man. I”m trying to stay home and I can”t.”

Later, in an interview with Superhero Hype, “Captain America” directors Joe and Anthony Russo were pressed about Renner”s involvement in their “Winter Soldier” follow-up. While they wouldn”t confirm or deny, their response should inspire hope in Hawkeye fans.

“There are certainly characters that Cap is close to or has a strong relationship with that would make sense appearing in his films,” Joe Russo said. “I think that”s all we can say about it.”

We”ll find out more as news on “Captain America 3” trickles out. The film arrives in theaters May 6, 2016.