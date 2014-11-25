HBO and Frances Bean Cobain to tell Kurt Cobain’s story with ‘Montage of Heck’

More than two decades after his tragic early death, Kurt Cobain's story will be told.

The late Nirvana frontman will be the subject of HBO and Universal's documentary “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.”

As the first documentary to be authorized by the Cobain family, the makers of “Heck” were given access to never-before-seen home movies, recordings, artwork, photography, journals, demos, personal archives, family archives and songbooks.

The film will include “dozens of Nirvana songs and performances as well as previously unheard Cobain originals.,” although it's unknown if they will be released separately.



Brett Morgen (“The Kid Stays in the Picture” and the Rolling Stones doc “Crossfire Hurricane”) will write, direct and produce the documentary, while Frances Bean Cobain, Cobain”s daughter, will executive produce.

“Heck” will be released in theaters internationally sometime in 2015, but will debut exclusively on HBO in the U.S.

“I started work on this project eight years ago,” Morgen said in a press release. “Like most people, when I started, I figured there would be limited amounts of fresh material to unearth. However, once I stepped into Kurt”s archive, I discovered over 200 hours of unreleased music and audio, a vast array of art projects (oil paintings, sculptures), countless hours of never-before-seen home movies, and over 4000 pages of writings that together help paint an intimate portrait of an artist who rarely revealed himself to the media.”

“I could not be happier with our partners at HBO and Universal,” he added. “We look forward to sharing this film with audiences around the world.”

The acclaimed doc “Kurt Cobain: About a Son” was released in 2007, but wasn't allowed to include any Nirvana music or footage.