HBO cancels ‘Family Tree’ and ‘Hello Ladies,’ ‘Getting On’ expected to return

01.23.14 5 years ago 22 Comments

HBO’s “Family Tree” has been cut down.

The freshman comedy series created by Christopher Guest and Jim Piddock and starring Chris O’Dowd will not be getting a second season, according to various published reports the network has confirmed to HitFix. Complications surrounding HBO’s co-producing deal with the BBC on the series reportedly contributed to the network’s decision not to move forward.

Also ending its run after a single season will be “Hello Ladies” starring Stephen Merchant, though HBO has agreed to air a special for that comedy series to wrap things up, similar to the send-off they gave to Ricky Gervais’ “Life’s Too Short” last summer.

Meanwhile, another freshman comedy series on the network, “Getting On” starring Laurie Metcalf, is expected to garner a second season pickup pending the resolution of budget-related issues.

Are you sorry to see “Family Tree” and “Hello Ladies” go? How do you feel about “Getting On”? Let us know in the comments.

