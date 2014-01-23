HBO cancels ‘Family Tree’ and ‘Hello Ladies,’ ‘Getting On’ expected to return

HBO’s “Family Tree” has been cut down.
The freshman comedy series created by Christopher Guest and Jim Piddock and starring Chris O’Dowd will not be getting a second season, according to various published reports the network has confirmed to HitFix. Complications surrounding HBO’s co-producing deal with the BBC on the series reportedly contributed to the network’s decision not to move forward.
Also ending its run after a single season will be “Hello Ladies” starring Stephen Merchant, though HBO has agreed to air a special for that comedy series to wrap things up, similar to the send-off they gave to Ricky Gervais’ “Life’s Too Short” last summer.
Meanwhile, another freshman comedy series on the network, “Getting On” starring Laurie Metcalf, is expected to garner a second season pickup pending the resolution of budget-related issues.
Are you sorry to see “Family Tree” and “Hello Ladies” go? How do you feel about “Getting On”? Let us know in the comments.
Hmm. Which of these shows made it onto the slate when Enlightened was cancelled? That’s how I feel.
HBO is having real problems in the comedy department. I don’t care for Girls, but it gets buzz and many people think Dunham is a genius, so there’s that. I liked Hello Ladies quite a bit. I’m disappointed that it got cancelled while Getting On was renewed, but admittedly I have watched the latter because of the subject matter. Long for the days of CYE, Larry Sanders, and early Entourage.
“Veep” is top-shelf amusement, far as I’m concerned, and it’s getting HBO some awards. Apart from that, agreed.
That sucks! I really liked Family Tree. Chris O’Dawd needs to be on my TV more. At least he still has Moone Boy, which I also enjoyed.
I am glad to hear Getting On is likely to get picked up. It’s one of my favorite new shows. I didn’t care for the other 2 ahows so I won’t miss them.
I liked Family Tree but was not surprised it wasn’t picked up for another season. HBO’s history of these reality comedy shows has not been very reliable. I think part of the reason is they don’t have enough faith in these shows. They’ll promote the hell out of “Girls” and “Boardwalk Empire” but leave these other shows to fend for themselves.
Can we get Nina Conte and Monk back in a different capacity? They are hilarious
Getting On is genius! Plus, there’s nothing else like it on TV. I hope it returns.
I liked Hello Ladies although it was pretty much like all the Ricky Gervais shows with Merchant playing the Gervais role.
I’m disappointed that they cancelled “Hello Ladies.” I actually thought that in the final episodes it started to find itself.
I’m glad there will be one more ep, though.
Total bummer. I just flew through Hello Ladies in two sittings, and I thought it was hilarious. I’m actually kind of surprised they gave the axe because it seemed broad enough to get a decent audience.
I LOVED Family Tree–even bought the DVD. I was so hoping for another season. Sorry it will not happen.
Was disappointed with both Ladies and Tree, so not really upset they won’t be coming back. Would like to know if LD is going to do another season of Curb sometime soon though.
NEED TO RENEW GETTING ON!!!!!!!
Heartbroken about Family Tree! I do have to say in fairness that we love so much of the HBO programming, and in this case we don’t think it was as well promoted as it could have been — and it was worth promoting more than they did just for the Christopher Guest connection alone, who has a great following! It would be great if the show could migrate to another network who may do it more justice by way of promoting etc (however, that BBC tie sounds like it could be a nightmare). Everyone I got to watch it kept watching and found it hilarious. So sorry to see it go.
Very sad that Family Tree is not returning. Was the best comedy across all networks.
Girls had the right politics, which pervades everything now. Family Tree and Hello Ladies were just funny. Buy I guess that’s not what it’s about these days. Will cancel HBO. Dopes…
Getting On” is hilarious1 GLAD IT WILL SURVIVE. Now if HBO would bring back “Enlightened” I would feel like we are getting our $$$’s worth!
Getting On is brilliant! Please bring it back!
I absolutely loved Family Tree. Really sad it is not getting a second season. I also enjoyed Getting On, however, I was not a fan of Hello Ladies. It just wasn’t my cup of tea.
“Enlightened” and “Getting on” smart shows requiring a certain level of intelligence without gratuitous sex
“Getting On” is one of funniest, most poignant, well written shows I have ever seen! Please renew the show hopefully with more episodes this season!