HBO cancels ‘Family Tree’ and ‘Hello Ladies,’ ‘Getting On’ expected to return

HBO’s “Family Tree” has been cut down.

The freshman comedy series created by Christopher Guest and Jim Piddock and starring Chris O’Dowd will not be getting a second season, according to various published reports the network has confirmed to HitFix. Complications surrounding HBO’s co-producing deal with the BBC on the series reportedly contributed to the network’s decision not to move forward.

Also ending its run after a single season will be “Hello Ladies” starring Stephen Merchant, though HBO has agreed to air a special for that comedy series to wrap things up, similar to the send-off they gave to Ricky Gervais’ “Life’s Too Short” last summer.

Meanwhile, another freshman comedy series on the network, “Getting On” starring Laurie Metcalf, is expected to garner a second season pickup pending the resolution of budget-related issues.



Are you sorry to see “Family Tree” and “Hello Ladies” go? How do you feel about “Getting On”? Let us know in the comments.

