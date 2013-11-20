HBO leads ASC TV nominees with ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced TV nominees for 2013 and “Game of Thrones” landed a pair of nominations while “Boardwalk Empire” picked up one, as well, making HBO network far and away the network leader.

“The new heights that storytelling has reached on television are in part because of the tremendous artistry and outstanding work being done by the shows” cinematographers,” ASC President Richard Crudo said via press release. “It was difficult for our members to narrow down the field to these nominees given the high caliber of the submissions.”

Check out the full list of nominees below. The winners will be announced at the 28th Annual Outstanding Achievement Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood on Feb. 1, 2014.

(This year’s theatrical nominees will be announced on Jan. 8, 2014.)

One-hour Episodic Television Series:

“Magic City” – “The Sins of the Father” (Steven Bernstein)

“Boardwalk Empire” – “Erlkönig” (David Franco)

“Game of Thrones” – “Valar Dohaeris” (Jonathan Freeman)

“The Borgias” – “The Purge” (Pierre Gill)

“Beauty and the Beast” – “Tough Love” (David Greene)

“Game of Thrones” – “Kissed by Fire” (Anette Haellmigk)

“Sleepy Hollow” – “Pilot” (Kramer Morgenthau)

“Dracula” – “The Blood is the Life”

Half-hour Episodic Series:

“House of Lies” – “The Runner Stumbles” (Peter Levy)

“Alpha House” – “Pilot” (Matthew J. Lloyd)

“Drunk History” – “Detroit” (Blake McClure)

Television Movie/Miniseries:

“Killing Lincoln” (Jeremy Benning)

“The White Queen” – “War at First Hand” (David Luther)

“Dancing on the Edge” – “Episode 1.1” (Ashley Rowe)