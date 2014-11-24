HBO makes it official: Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch join ‘True Detective’

No more rumors. No more hypotheticals. No more guesses. HBO has made it official — Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, and Kelly Reilly are joining Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn on the new season of “True Detective.”

Those are all names we have heard connected to the second season of the HBO series before, but now HBO has said them. Not only that, but the eight episode season has begun production in California, with Justin Lin directing the first two episodes.

The official HBO descriptions of the new characters tell us that McAdams is Ani Bezzerides, a Ventura Country Sherriff's detective “whose uncompromising ethics put her at odds with others and the system she serves.” Kitsch is Paul Woodrugh, a veteran and member of the Highway Patrol, “running from a difficult past and the sudden glare of a scandal that never happened.” Lastly, Reilly is the wife of Frank Semyon (Vaughn), a D-list actress who works with her criminal husband.

No premiere date has yet been set, and no official stills have been made available. However, when that happens we will be sure to tell you all about it.