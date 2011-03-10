HBO unfurls a new ‘Game of Thrones’ poster

#HBO #Game of Thrones
03.10.11 7 years ago 9 Comments
Winter is coming and it’s only five-ish weeks away. 
Continuing to cater to the eager anticipation for the new drama series “Game of Thrones,” HBO has unveiled a new poster for George R.R. Martin adaptation.
The snazzy poster features Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark and a raven sitting atop the throne that’s one of the show’s key props. The tag line: “You win or you die.”
“Game of Thrones” will premiere on HBO on April 17, but viewers will be treated to the first 15 minutes of the pilot on April 3 at 9 p.m. 
“Game of Thrones” was adapted for the small screen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series, shot in Northern Ireland and Malta, features a vast ensemble cast that includes Mark Addy, Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Aidan Gillen.
Check out the poster:

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOposter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP