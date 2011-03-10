HBO unfurls a new ‘Game of Thrones’ poster

Winter is coming and it’s only five-ish weeks away.

Continuing to cater to the eager anticipation for the new drama series “Game of Thrones,” HBO has unveiled a new poster for George R.R. Martin adaptation.

The snazzy poster features Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark and a raven sitting atop the throne that’s one of the show’s key props. The tag line: “You win or you die.”

“Game of Thrones” will premiere on HBO on April 17, but viewers will be treated to the first 15 minutes of the pilot on April 3 at 9 p.m.

“Game of Thrones” was adapted for the small screen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series, shot in Northern Ireland and Malta, features a vast ensemble cast that includes Mark Addy, Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Aidan Gillen.

Check out the poster: