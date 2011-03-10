HBO unfurls a new ‘Game of Thrones’ poster

Winter is coming and it’s only five-ish weeks away.
Continuing to cater to the eager anticipation for the new drama series “Game of Thrones,” HBO has unveiled a new poster for George R.R. Martin adaptation.
The snazzy poster features Sean Bean’s Eddard Stark and a raven sitting atop the throne that’s one of the show’s key props. The tag line: “You win or you die.”
“Game of Thrones” will premiere on HBO on April 17, but viewers will be treated to the first 15 minutes of the pilot on April 3 at 9 p.m.
“Game of Thrones” was adapted for the small screen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The series, shot in Northern Ireland and Malta, features a vast ensemble cast that includes Mark Addy, Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Fairley, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Aidan Gillen.
Check out the poster:
My wife started reading this because of how strong the behind the scenes footage was. Now they just need to make Wheel of Time into a series so I can get her to read that, too.
Yes to a Wheel of Time series. The only thing that would be better would be a Malazan Book of the Fallen series. Although it might be a bit too epic for an adaptation.
Good luck getting her to read Wheel Of Time after Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones is the anti-While Of Time. GoT fans have been mocking WoT fans for years because of WoTs lack of depth.
And wheel of time fans have been mocking Game of thrones fans because they’ve had two books in less time than it’s taken Martin to put out the second half of Feast. And Robert Jordan died. Plus the last wheel book will be out early next year while the last Martin book will be out maybe by 2025
What do those facts have to do with quality?
I didn’t realize we were talking about quality, I thought we were talking about fans mocking each other. You argue the quality of ASOIAF, I could argue the quality of WOT, and it’s all subjective. As to the quality of people involved, Wot easily wins because the author died and they were able to find a replacement who got the series back on track both in terms of release and quality of the books. And George Martin has had a great 6 years going on trips, watching football, and focusing on lesser works.
That doesn’t change the fact that Jordan allowed his series to balloon into 12 books, and in the end, at least 4 books in the series don’t matter at all, and are just useless filler. It’s great that the series is getting finished, but it should’ve been finished long before he died. The time GRR Martin puts into his books get rid of all that useless filler that watered down WoT.
6 years is too long to write the second half of what was in all reality a pretty worthless book. Feast was nowhere near the level of thefirst threeand the fact that half the characters weren’t even in it made it that much worse. It’s been over ten years since we’ve read about some chapters. Also, it’s too early to tell if some of the myriad of plot threads in Martins books are filler. We’ve only seen 4 out of 7 most likely 8 to tell whether it’s all necessary.
