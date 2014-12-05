Hear Common drop a Ferguson reference in John Legend’s original ‘Selma’ song

Politics are all but removed from today”s pop music. If musicians gamble on voicing an opinion in a single, they risk alienating the audience that keeps them afloat. Playing it safe makes them stars. The trepidation is in stark contrast to, say, 1964, when Nina Simone felt assured enough to sing her ferocious protest song “Mississippi Goddam” to a crowd of white Carnegie Hall patrons. Like “Four Women” or “To Be Young, Gifted and Black,” “Mississippi Goddam” was jaunty, raw and incriminating. There was nothing quite like it. That is what made Nina Simone a star.
I mention this because John Legend just released “Glory,” an original song set to accompany Ava Duvernay's “Selma” as it rolls into theaters this holiday season. And, my word, it has that Nina Simone-patented fire.
Mixing vocals by Legend and rapped lyrics by Common, the gospely end credits tune seizes all of Civil Rights history to make a powerful point. The story at the center of film – Martin Luther King”s 1965 march from Selma, Alabama to the state capital of Montgomery – is only one touchstone for the duo, who shout out to everyone from Rosa Parks to current protesters in Ferguson, Missouri. “Glory” doesn”t hold anything back.
“Glory” was written by John Stephens, Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith and marks Legend's second screen-specific musical project. In 2013, he performed and produced spirituals on the “12 Years a Slave” soundtrack. “Glory” is eligible for Best Original Song and would be Legend”s first nomination if it cracks the category.
You can hear the full song below:
I’m not sure if MLK would approve of modern politics being brought into a discussion of what happened in Selma.
I will say that personally I am now less excited for SELMA since it makes me fear it is just going to distort the history for a modern political agenda. The Selma protest is such an incredible moment in American history and it doesn’t deserve to be minimized by a C-list musician mouthing off about current events. I hope Ava Duvarney showed more respect with the movie itself.
This is a pretty awful comment. What “political agenda” are you referring to? What distortion of history is going on here? I suspect I know what you mean, but I have a faint hope I’m just misreading your comment.
There’s a damn good reason this song connects Selma with Ferguson: the civil rights struggle is far from over. How is what the police did to protesters in Ferguson not comparable to what happened in Selma, too?
You wanna know what I think? I think if you’d been around when Selma happened, you’d be complaining about MLK’s “political agenda”. And about him “mouthing off”. And, of course, that he should be “respectful”.
You say you respect what happened in Selma as an incredible moment in human history, but then deny that Ferguson and Selma are linked?
You don’t really support civil rights, you just respect MLK because you know you’re supposed to.
That’s really not fair. I am just saying that we should view history objectively, not through the filter of current events. By tying Ferguson into Selma, it minimizes the importance and significance of both events. You have no right to suggest I’m a racist.
“I’m not sure if MLK would approve of modern politics being brought into a discussion of what happened in Selma.”
I’m pretty sure you’re dead wrong.
Complaining about bringing modern politics into the movie with the reference to Ferguson is akin to complaining that the reference to Jesus brings religion into the movie. Politics and religion permeate the movie which make it powerful.
bringing religion to a movie about a reverend makes sense. bringing 21st century politics into a movie about one of the most important figures of the 20th century…not so much.
Common has been killing it lately. His feature on Snoh Aalegra’s “Bad Things” is dope
Great movie marred by tacky closing song. To compare Dr. King to Michael Brown does a disservice to Dr. King’s legacy.