Heather Locklear will star in CBS comedy pilot ‘The Assistants’

Heather Locklear is set to star in the CBS comedy pilot “The Assistants,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Locklear will play a celebrity who is aided by a group of humorous young assistants, played by David Henrie, T.J. Miller, Emily Rutherford and Lamorne Morris.

The project was written by Tucker Cawley (“Everybody Loves Raymond”). Pam Fryman (“How I Met Your Mother”) will direct the half-hour pilot, while Cawley and Kim Tannenbaum will executive produce.

With a legendary TV resume, Locklear may be best known for “Melrose Place” and “Dynasty,” although she is also linked to her roles on “Spin City” and “T.J. Hooker.” Her last starring TV role was on NBC’s short-lived “LAX.”