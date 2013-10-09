Helen Mirren teaming with Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey for ‘Journey’

10.09.13 5 years ago

Oscar winner Helen Mirren is embarking on “The Hundred-Foot Journey” with director Lasse Hallström and producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

The film, based on the best-selling novel by Richard C. Morais, started principal photography this week in southwest France on the film. 

In “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” a young immigrant named Hassan Kadam (Manish Dayal) and his father (Om Puri) open an Indian restaurant in Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val in the south of France. There, the culinary ingenue must win over Madame Mallory (Mirren), the chef of the fancy local bistro Le Saule Pleureur, located just one hundred feet away.
Juliet Blake is also producing , while Caroline Hewitt and Carla Gardini will exec produce.

“The Hundred-Foot Journey” will be released on August 8, 2014.

