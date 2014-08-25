Helena Bonham Carter Gets Ice Bucket Help from Tim Burton

Helena Bonham Carter is what we call an HBIC: Head Brit In Charge.

The Oscar-nominated bad-ass took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, which you might be sick of, except here's the thing: It's Helena Bonham Carter, Oscar-nominated bad-ass. So you love it. She also invited her pal Tim Burton to pour the water. It's a sight for the ages.

In case you forgot, HBC is nominated for an Emmy tonight in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries category. This gives you yet another reason to root for her.

(Confession: I'm afraid to kill spiders because they might be friends with Helena Bonham Carter.)