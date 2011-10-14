Help musician Jeff Golub: check out this online auction

Hitfix devotes very little time to smooth jazz. Well, let’s be honest, we devote no time. We know that’s not what you come to this site for. However, we also know that our Hitfix readers have tons and tons of heart. So we want to make you aware of an online auction going on right now with lots of great items all to help Jeff Golub.

As some of you may know, Golub is a contemporary jazz guitarist, who, in addition to putting out his own albums, was Rod Stewart’s longtime guitarist. His latest solo album is “The Three Kings,” a tribute to BB King, Freddie King and Albert King.

While recording the album this summer, Golub inexplicably began to lose the sight in one eye. Diagnosed with a collapsed optic nerve, he went blind in his right eye.Then, the sight in his left eye began to go and he is now sightless. What has he done about? He has continued on with his life, touring and playing music, while pursuing ongoing medical treatments.

His many buddies in the entertainment world have organized the “Help 4 Jeff Golub” online auction, with 100% of the proceeds going toward Golub’s mounting medical expenses. There are more than 65 items up for bid, ranging from bottles of wine and Jimmie Vaughan-signed guitars to cruise trips to charter jet hours to hotel stays at luxury resorts. In other words, even if you dislike smooth jazz, there’s plenty here you might like or you can check it out for your parents.

Here’s the link. The auction lasts through Nov. 15.

Thank you.