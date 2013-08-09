Someone has gone to the trouble of compiling all the best 7-second Vine videos made this year, so the least you can do is watch it. There’s a twerking baby and a dog driving a car to make it worth your while.
Watch: Here are all the best Vines from 2013
Liana Maeby 08.09.13 5 years ago
