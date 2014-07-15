Here It Is, the Absolute Worst ‘Family Feud’ Answer Ever

07.15.14 4 years ago

The real reason to watch “Family Feud” is to see if anybody comes up with the dumbest answer ever. Has anyone ever actually felt proud of himself for getting a #1 answer? That's the problem with “Feud”: You can never feel smart when you play it. You can only feel horrible if you mess up.

Today, we have the greatest, most idiotic “Family Feud” response of them all. Contestant Mike stuns Australian host Grant Denyer with a couple of funny answers before getting to the single worst answer in “Feud” history. Scroll to 0:43 for the question. You are already dead. 

