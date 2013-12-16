Here’s a great supercut of Paul Rudd’s recurring prank on Conan O’Brien

According to Wikipedia, “Mac and Me” is a “1988 American science fiction adventure film… about a “Mysterious Alien Creature” (MAC) who escapes from nefarious NASA agents and is befriended by a disabled boy who uses a wheelchair.” And Paul Rudd has a habit of playing the same exact clip from the movie every single time he appears on a Conan O’Brien show.
Why? Because he is a goddamn hilarious dreamboat, is why! May the “Mac and Me”-ing never end.
