Here’s a look at Shakira as a sexy gazelle in ‘Zootopia’

Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed a look at Shakira”s character, Gazelle, in their upcoming animated feature “Zootopia” at the D23 EXPO panel for Pixar today.

The “biggest pop star” in “Zootopia” Gazelle looks to have been inspired in both look and mannerisms by the international sensation that voices the character.

Take a look below!

“Zootopia” also stars Ginnifer Goodwin (ABC”s “Once Upon a Time,” “Something Borrowed,” “Walk the Line”) as the voice of the film”s rookie rabbit officer Judy Hopps. The film was directed by Byron Howard (“Tangled”) and Rich Moore (“Wreck-It Ralph”), and producer Clark Spencer (“Wreck-It Ralph”).

“Zootopia” opens nationwide March 4, 2016.