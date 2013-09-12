This is the world’s greatest photo of a frog being blasted into space by a NASA rocket

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time

‘Til touch down brings me round again to find

I’m not the frog they think I am at home

Oh no, no, no

I’m a rocket frog

Rocket frog

Burning out his fuse up here alone

Splat!

Rest in peace, Rocket Frog. There’s probably no way you made it out of this launch situation alive. But at least your final moments were captured by NASA’s cameras, and now you’ll live on forever in an Elton John song (“Candle in the Wind”).

(via Deadspin)