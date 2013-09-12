This is the world’s greatest photo of a frog being blasted into space by a NASA rocket

#NASA
09.12.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time
‘Til touch down brings me round again to find
I’m not the frog they think I am at home
Oh no, no, no
I’m a rocket frog
Rocket frog
Burning out his fuse up here alone

Splat!

Rest in peace, Rocket Frog. There’s probably no way you made it out of this launch situation alive. But at least your final moments were captured by NASA’s cameras, and now you’ll live on forever in an Elton John song (“Candle in the Wind”).

(via Deadspin)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NASA
TAGSFrogNASARocket Frog

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP