Here’s a photo of a guy in a Darth Vader suit running in the desert

#Star Wars
07.03.13 5 years ago

Because America is a free country and Americans love nothing more than abusing this privilege, there exists something called the Darth Valley Challenge wherein people dress up in their favorite “Star Wars” costume and run a mile through the searing nothingness of Death Valley, CA.

The fellow above is named Jonathan Rice, and he won the race, coming in at 6 minutes and 36 seconds. It was 129 degrees out at the time — and Jonathan was, of course, wearing a full goddamn Darth Vader costume — so this feat might be even more impressive than anything Usain Bolt has ever done.

The smart move here? Obviously, it’s dressing as Slave Leia and getting to wear basically nothing at all.

(via io9)

