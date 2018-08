It's rare that you see the cast of the old game show “To Tell the Truth” awed by any particular contestant, but in a 1980 iteration of the series, all four panelists looked dazzled and flabbergasted by the presence of Rosa Parks.

The civil rights pioneer appeared with two impostors and attempted to stump the panel. The whole clip is great, but Nipsey Russell's words about Parks are just spectacular. Kitty Carlisle is looking pretty divine herself.