Here’s Ted Danson Dressed Like Prince and Looking Fantastic

Here's the weirdest Funny Or Die offering I've seen in awhile: Ted Danson and Mark Duplass play a couple seeking counseling with cuckoo advisor Elisabeth Moss. Sure. We'll take it.

The three costar in the new movie “The One I Love,” which is a pretty good reason to make a video highlighting the sartorial choices of Prince. Doesn't Danson look smashing in that purple buccaneer coat? My other favorite part is what Moss asks Duplass when Danson leaves the room. Peggy Olsen's unhinged, y'all.