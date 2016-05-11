Here’s that ‘Voltron’ reboot from the ‘The Legend of Korra’ folks you didn’t know you wanted

Netflix continues its foray into binge-able original programming with a remake of the classic 1980s cartoon Voltron. Now titled Dreamworks Voltron Legendary Defender, the show debuts as an hour-long special on June 10, 2016, along with ten other episodes. From the official description:

Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron.

And now there”s a comedy-filled trailer. This looks like a lot of fun!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If the animation style looks familiar, it”s because both Joaquim Dos Santos (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra) and Lauren Montgomery (The Legend of Korra) are on-board as executive producers. The new Voltron features the voice talents of Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Keith, Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) as Lance, Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs. Evil) as Hunk, Bex Taylor-Klaus (Arrow), Josh Keaton (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Shiro, Neil Kaplan (Naruto: Shippuden) as King Zarkon, and Kimberly Brooks (Huff) as Allura.

It”s that last bit that”s important. Despite not appearing in uniform in the trailer*, Dreamworks Voltron will hopefully follow in the footsteps of the original by having Princess Allura take her place as a Voltron pilot. After all, this is from the executive producers as The Legend of Korra. I highly doubt the show will be just a hose of testosterone. But where is Sven, the Blue Lion pilot she will replace? He”s been renamed Shiro (so probably no longer Norwegian), but he”s still there.

*That could very well be Allura in her Voltron suit at the end but as the camera cuts away before we see the woman”s face, we”ll have to wait and see.