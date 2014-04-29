Here’s The ‘Duck Tales’ Theme As A Slow Jam Remix You Always Wanted

#Disney
04.29.14

From Scott Bradlee, creator of Postmodern Jukebox, comes his latest brainchild in the form of Saturday Morning Slow Jams. Have you ever been in the mood to seduce your partner but wished there was a way to incorporate childhood cartoons? Probably not – but hey no judgement if otherwise! Well that's all about to change. 'Duck Tales' becomes a smooth soul ballad and gives a whole new layer of meaning to the line “The worst of messes becomes successes.” 

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYDUCK TALESDuck Tales theme songMASHUPREMIXSaturday Morning CartoonsScott BradleeScottBradleeLovesYaSLOW JAM

