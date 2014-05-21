Here’s the stoner parody of ‘Cosmos’ you need and deserve

The last time I checked in with “Cosmos,” it was the 1980s and Carl Sagan was sporting a fabulous red turtleneck sweater under a brown corduroy jacket. Which is to say: I haven't yet watched the new “Cosmos” starring indomitable astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. But honestly, how much could science have changed in just 30 years?

Luckily, Nacho Punch has come out with an excellent stoner parody of the show that in the span of only three minutes updates us on all the latest scientific discoveries, at least one of which involves the origins of pepperoni pizza. Now spark up that Earth-bong and get educated.

(via Buzzfeed)