Here’s Tim Gunn Screaming ‘Turn Down For What’

#Heidi Klum #Lil Jon
07.09.14 4 years ago

Why are Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum yelling “Turn Down For What” in the new preview for the upcoming season of “Project Runway”? No one can know. We can't know that. Please don't ask! No knowing is possible. But I will say this: If we could get a video of Lil Jon saying, “Make it work!” in professor glasses and a pinstripe suit, I'd backflip through the ceiling.

