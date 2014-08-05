Here’s your first look at Charlie Cox as ‘Daredevil’ alter-ego Matt Murdock

(CBR) E! Online has posted two new photos of actor Charlie Cox on the set of Marvel and Netflix's “Daredevil” series in New York in the suit, tie and sunglasses of Matt Murdock. In addition to Matt Murdock's traditional garb, Cox also carries the character's cane. This is the first real look fans have gotten of Cox as Matt Murdock — though there was no sign of his Daredevil alter-ego.

When speaking about the series in July, showrunner Steven S. DeKnight noted “Daredevil” was hoping to reflect Marvel's depiction of Hell's Kitchen in its early years. “We”re going for a kind of very gritty, 1970s New York feel for the show,” DeKnight said in July. “We love the idea of beauty in the decay of the city and Hell”s Kitchen being a place that is both horrible and beautiful at the same time. That”s why Matt Murdock loves it and wants to protect it.” Check out the new photos of Cox below.

Set to debut on Netflix, “Daredevil” also stars Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Rosario Dawson in an unknown role.