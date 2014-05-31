Highs and lows of AMC’s ‘Mad Men’ in the first half of season seven

#AMC #Jon Hamm #Mad Men
, , , and 05.31.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

Well, “Mad Men” fans, we're halfway through the hit AMC show's final season, and we've already seen plenty of ups and downs. Don Draper, Peggy Olson, Betty Francis and the rest of the gang (minus poor old Bert Cooper) will return for the final seven episodes next year, but in the meantime, we thought we'd run down some of the emotional highs and lows so far this season. From dancing and singing to utter insanity, it's all here.

Check out the High and lows of “Mad Men” in the first half of season seven here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Jon Hamm#Mad Men
TAGSAMCDON DRAPERELISABETH MOSSJANUARY JONESJESSICA PAREJOHN SLATTERYJON HAMMMad MenRobert MorseSeason 7

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP