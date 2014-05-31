Highs and lows of AMC’s ‘Mad Men’ in the first half of season seven

Well, “Mad Men” fans, we're halfway through the hit AMC show's final season, and we've already seen plenty of ups and downs. Don Draper, Peggy Olson, Betty Francis and the rest of the gang (minus poor old Bert Cooper) will return for the final seven episodes next year, but in the meantime, we thought we'd run down some of the emotional highs and lows so far this season. From dancing and singing to utter insanity, it's all here.
Check out the High and lows of “Mad Men” in the first half of season seven here:
I am always puzzled that people didn’t see Ginsberg insanity coming from a mile away. I’m rewatching the episode when his character is first introduced and the hints were there from the very beginning. Sadly with people who suffer from mental illness it often only takes one random trigger to set off a serious manic phase. Even Peggy call him crazy.
I thought they handled the Ginsberg stuff masterfully, about as well as you can do a tv twist without 98 percent of the audience seeing the move coming.
Ofcourse they more than made up for it with the final stretch but the first half of the last season of the Sopranos was pretty slow going and I was worried it would be the same here but looking through this there were so many great moments, and IMO atleast three classic Mad Men episodes .
As awesome as the last two episodes were my favourite has to be the end of episode two . Sally and the experience of watching her grow up and watching her interaction with her parents through the years is unlike anything else I have seen in TV.
“His losing his mind with the computer came completely out of left field . . .”
Have we been watching the same guy, these last few years? Schizophrenia has been on my mind since his first episodes.
Couple of odd spelling errors through these.
Also, the kissing of Nerd Neil was a clear daddy indication — Don had just told Sally to not be so jaded on the phone, then Neil comes out and echoes Don’s sentiments. Kiss. Then he takes off and Sally stands there smoking and looking up in her mom’s EXACT Betty-Smoking-Pose. Great stuff.
Low- The one-note way Joan was against Don this season (while it’s understandable she might be upset at Don, there was no nuance or conflict to it. Joan simply hated Don and didn’t feel the need to play office politics or be subtle about it).
Low- Building up Harry as the key swing vote only to have Roger shoe him away so that the firm could (once again) join/start a new agency and magically solve all their past problems. As much of an a$$ as Harry is, his job and role is very important to the firm and with allies and detractors on both sides, it would have been interesting to see someone get screwed over by him who constantly took him for granted.
And creating a new agency seems to be Matt Weiner’s way of resolving any conflict. I remember him comparing Mad Men to Sopranos, saying it was easy to get rid of characters who weren’t working anymore because you can just kill them off. I guess he felt this was his way of writing himself out of corners.
I agree with your “Lows” Stan.
Thankfully, the dubious contract they made Don sign on his return turned out to be just a minor plot point.
I think Dawn’s story rates a “High”
I have to admit, I think this list is pretty pointless. Usually, the (now ridiculously frequently) “Highs and Lows About…” lists on this site detail flaws within something (like Sharto Copely’s miscasting/performance in Maleficent, for example).
But the “Lows” here all seem to be good, important moments over the course of the season, but just represent lows in the behavior of the characters rather than flaws in the show, which is an entirely different construct than the usual list and kinda comes off as “Hey, everyone loves Mad Men!” click-bait.
Critics lose access to the showrunners if they question their “genius.’
So we’re stuck with these middle school popularity contests.
Oh well, it’s only TV.
I was going to post a similar comment. A couple of the “lows” were mean to be creative lows, but most of them seemed to just be lows for characters. A lot more of the “highs” seemed to be creative highs.
But I disagree with Ponce’s remark. Can we please stop accusing reviewers of hiding their true feelings to keep connections with celebrities? Sometimes other people like something more than you did.
Nate – I’m not going to lie: We maybe didn’t communicate all that well with each other as we put this gallery together. I approached *my* “Highs” and “Lows” as emotional “Highs” and “Lows,” not as “Bests” and “Worsts.” When we do “Best & Worst” galleries, *those* refer to “Best & Worsts,” in my opinion. So several of the “Lows” that I wrote up were among my favorite moments of the season. I can’t say if others approached it the same way. Like I said: It’s an issue of communication. I don’t see how it’s “click-bait,” one way or the other, but maybe that’s just because I don’t approach my own entries in galleries like this as “click-bait.”
And Ponce – “Popularity” didn’t have ****-all to do this anything in this list. And I have no access to Matt Weiner and would gain no more or less access to him by linking things more or less. In general, I think you made the *assumption* that “Lows” or “Highs” were meant qualitatively, not emotionally and I don’t think that relates to anything regarding how the gallery was mostly arranged.
-Daniel
Hi Daniel,
I can see where you’re coming from. And you’re right, the formatting between “Best and Worst” and “Highs and Lows” is so similar that it didn’t register that they could be construed to be two different things (and, to be fair, it seems they mostly revolve around movies…there’s even been a “Best and Worst” posted about “A Millions Ways to Die in the West” since I originally posted, a film that doesn’t warrant a “B & W” in my opinion). And, yeah, I think part of my issue was that some of the entries went for quality of the storytelling vs. the journey of the characters. It made, for me, a bit of a disjointed read and fueled my “click-bait” comment, which was probably a bit more snarky than it needed to be. Thanks for taking the time to address my comments.
Nate
Dan,
Fair enough, I apologize for my cheap shot.
It’s just that most of the interviews with showrunners I read on this site strike me as tongue baths/ hero worship devoid of any real criticism.
Maybe that’s just how the TV critic game is played, though?
Ponce – I dunno what counts as tongue bath/hero worship to you. I’ve never seen any interview as being a opportunity to attack or criticize the interview subject, but I *always* ask about the things that I personally am curious about, be they positive or negative, success or failure. I think Alan does the same. But things like that will, I suppose, always be matters of perception…
-Daniel
Dan,
Here are the question Alan asked Matthew Weiner during his last interview. How is this not a tongue bath/press release?
How long have you been waiting to let Robert Morse sing?
Speaking of songs, back at the start of season 3, you talked to me about how if you made it to the end of the decade, even with all the counter-culture, “My Way” would still be one of the big radio hits at the time. I take it you’ve been planning to use that song for a long time.
Was that ever something you had considered as the final song of the series?
Interestingly, I’ve heard the opposite from some viewers: that they felt like these last two episodes could have functioned as the end of the show.
You always try to balance wanting happiness for your characters with what’s dramatically interesting. Things ended on a really positive note for almost everyone in “Waterloo.” How fearful should we be about what’s coming in the final seven episodes?
And how does it feel to be writing the ending right now?
Ponce – Matt Weiner is a tough interview and often forces a certain nebulousness. Or sometimes nebulous interviews just happen. If you want a contrast, look at Alan’s “Americans” finale interview, which is detailed, thorough and enlightening.
-Daniel
Dan,
I don’t want to pick on Alan because I enjoy reading his stuff, but looking at his last interview with the producers of “The Americans,” this was the hardest question he asked them:
“The most important question, obviously, is how much of this season was designed as a response to all of the wig jokes fans were making in season 1? ”
Joe Weisberg: (laughs) A lot of them! We’re pretty responsive. I mean, we agreed with them.
Ponce – Not sure that I agree, but… It’s all perception, I suppose.
-Daniel