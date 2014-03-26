History orders third season of raiding and pillaging for ‘Vikings’

(CBR) Ragnar Lodbrok”s endless, violent raids won”t end with Season 2 of “Vikings”. History has ordered a third season of the original drama, with shooting to begin this summer to air in 2015.

“'Vikings' has taken viewers by storm and has established itself as one of the most compelling, visually stunning dramas on television. With its large, passionate and loyal fan base, 'Vikings' has cemented History firmly in the scripted series genre, just as we are the leaders in reality television,” History”s Dirk Hoogstra said in a statement. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such an enormously talented cast and crew led by Michael Hirst whose intricately woven storylines vividly brings the unknown, epic world of these Norsemen to life. Season three promises to immerse viewers even deeper into the exploits of these fearless warriors who are willing to risk it all for conquest and power.”

“Vikings” airs its Season 2 finale on May 1.