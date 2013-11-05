History to remake ‘Roots’ as a new 8-hour miniseries

11.05.13

History is digging up “Roots” for a new generation.

The network is planning an eight-hour remake of the iconic miniseries, which set ratings records when it originally aired over eight consecutive nights in January 1977, according to Deadline. The new version will be executive-produced by Mark Wolper, son of David L. Wolper, who executive-produced the original mini.

“Roots” is based on Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” which tells the story of African slave Kunta Kinte (originally played as a young man by LeVar Burton) and his descendants as they struggle for liberation in 18th- and 19th-century America. The miniseries was nominated for 37 Emmys and won 9.

History has seen a great deal of success with its miniseries as of late, with both Mark Burnett’s “The Bible” and last year’s “Hatfields & McCoys” starring Kevin Costner bringing in monster ratings for the network.

Do you think remaking “Roots” is a good idea? Let us know in the comments.

TAGSHistoryrootsRoots miniseriesRoots miniseries remakeRoots remakethe history channel

