A ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy’ Series Is Coming To Hulu

British science fiction author Douglas Adams’ celebrated novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy may have been turned into a decently good movie back in 2005, but over 20 years earlier, it was a celebrated television series on the BBC. Thanks to Hulu, the sprawling epic across space and time is about to hit the small screen yet again.

According to Deadline, Lost alum Carlton Cuse and Wonder Woman scribe Jason Fuchs are developing a television adaptation of Adams’ book, which follows the human Arthur Dent after he is rescued by his friend Ford Prefect, who just so happens to be an alien researcher visiting the planet Earth. Prefect is on location for two specific reasons. First, he’s cataloging a few more nuggets for his best-selling travel book, and two, he’s trying to finish the job before the Vogons, an alien race of bureaucrats.

The pair are later joined by Prefect’s cousin Zaphod Beeblebrox, who just so happens to be the President of the Galaxy, as well as the depressed robot Marvin and Arthur’s only fellow Earth survivor, Trillian. Of course, if you’ve already seen the 2005 movie, then you’ll immediately recognize this as its basic plot. The thing is, Adams wrote several books in the larger Hitchhiker’s Guide series that continued (and rewrote) the first novel’s original story.

Whether or not Cuse, Fuchs and their creative team decide to stick to the first Hitchhiker’s Guide book or comb through the entire series for material remains to be seen. If they opt for the latter, then there’s a good chance that Hulu’s Hitchhiker’s Guide show could become something pretty fantastic.

