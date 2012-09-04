HitFix Interview: Cote de Pablo hints at what’s to come on ‘NCIS’

“NCIS” returns for its tenth season in just a few weeks (Tues. Sept. 25, 8:00 p.m.), but the premiere promises to be worth the wait. In last season’s finale, Dr. Ryan (Jamie Lee Curtis) went into hiding, Ducky (David McCallum) had an apparent heart attack, and a bomb tore apart NCIS headquarters. That explosive ending killed Jonathan Cole (Scott Wolf), while Ziva (Cote de Pablo) and Tony (Michael Weatherly) were trapped in an elevator. While I was only able to talk to de Pablo for a few minutes at the CBS TCA party, I (very quickly) asked her about what’s ahead for Ziva and Tony, a pair who’ve sparked even from the acrimonious beginning of their relationship. Here’s what the Chilean-born actress had to say. Very quickly.
The season nine finale was quite literally explosive. Any hint as to what’s going to happen to Ziva and Tony?
Well, the cliffhanger is that we were stuck in an elevator. The bomb exploded and the next thing you know we’re on the floor. Nothing else is seen. So, we have no idea what happened. The beginning of this year, we’re still stuck in an elevator — you find us there — and we have a nice little bit in the elevator, which is so much fun. Ironically, the writers were around and they just saw the chemistry between these two characters, and they were like, we’ve gotta do more of this, and Michael [Weatherly] and I jumped. Of course you have to do more of this! This is what we love to do, so hopefully they’re going to have more scenes and explore that relationship more. It’s always fun for us.
When you joined the show, Ziva and Tony weren’t so friendly. Which do you prefer — acting out that fractious relationship, or flirting? And how does that affect you both when you’re not filming?
We’re always having fun. Always. And we’re going to go through the ups and downs of whatever they write. So if we’re supposed to be having tension, then we’re gonna go through tension, much like life. But we embrace it all, and whenever there is tension between the characters, Michael and I take distance from each other. We do; it just happens naturally. It just does. And whenever we have to be more connected, we just naturally come together. It’s really funny. So right now we’re getting together, and I think the writers are going, oooh, look at the chemistry there, and him and I are like, it’s always been there. You just have to seize it. Always.
So, are Ziva and Tony finally going to get together?
I don’t know together, but it’s definitely going to be more explored. [Fans] want more things to happen between these characters. And I think the writers are on board, and they want more things to happen. And I think it will.
The show is coming up on its tenth season and you’ve been on “NCIS” for eight years. Looking back, what’s been the biggest change for you?
I’ve been on this show more than most people are on most shows. Being on a show for almost a decade, not only do you go through a lot physically, ten years is a long time. And people change drastically. And if I’m not mistaken, scientifically it has been proven that a person changes cellularly speaking every seven years. So I am a whole new person! And the show is good, on a cellular level.
No!!!!! Fans do NOT want to see that explored. The only chemistry they have is in her head. Kill it and move on.
In her head? What’s in yours, that’s the real question.
Cote is so right. Their chemistry is amazing and I definitely want to see more of that. I would love to see both of them get happy and maybe even together… that would be amazing. We will see. Can’t wait to see everything. I loved Cote’s metaphora in the end. It made me giggle.
Oh, I’m excited to hear about this interview with Cote. She is right, the chemistry between her and Michael is amazing and it shows onscreen in their roles as Ziva and Tony. I, for one, can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. I love Cote’s statement at the end……isn’t she just adorable? I can’t wait to see the season premiere of NCIS.
Yes! Love Tiva and the chemistry is off the charts. The fans have been seeing it for a long time, it’s nice to see the writers acknowledging it
This made me sooooo HAPPY!!! Like everyone already said, Tony & Ziva’s chemistry is such a joy to watch. To me, they are THE Best Duo currently on TV. If their feelings for each other are allowed to expand and come to full fruition in the background of the series (yes, with all the twists and turns) with intelligent scripting, it could easily be remembered as one of the greatest love stories in modern Television history. Bring on Tiva!!!
This is a wonderful interview. I loved Cote giving us a peek into how she and Michael respond to being pushed apart or pulled together. Their chemistry is smoking hot when they turn it on, and I think TPTB would be crazy not to capitalize on it. I am very excited for this Season X because we’ve heard the showrunner and Cote say that they are going to explore Tony and Ziva’s relationship more. I can’t wait!
I actually do love “NCIS”! I’m interested to see where the writers take Ziva and Tony. I think we’ve seen so much progression in Tony’s character — he’s really grown up a lot in even the last two or three seasons — I would be curious to see him get closer to Ziva.
Is it these the same woman who almost quit the show back in season 5 if she did not become the main star Cote sound like a spoil rotten girl no wonder she been fire from so many other jobs
And yet you still read this….
I already missed your non-sense comments Michael filled with the weirdest stories XD. We all know non of what you are saying is true
Michael,Do you have any idea what you’re talking about? I have never seen a single comment you have made on any board that is based on reality. Apparently you & I are watching different versions of NCIS. Doubt if any of the cast has ever threatened to quit because of Cote.
Ah, Michael, what would we do without your non-sense ramblings……Cote never planned to quit and never demanded to be a big star…..why are you commenting on a positive article about Cote? Plus, I think you’re just jealous of Cote’s talents.
Michael, you do realize that you’re talking about a real person with feelings, right? Because you may not like Ziva or even the actress playing her, but that’s not a reason to post big and awful lies like this one about her. It’s not the first time you’ve done it, I’ve seen you say anwful things about CdP on other websites, it’s pathetic, it’s mean, and your lies are always so big that I’m wondering if you really expect people to believe you? So why don’t you grow up and leave that woman alone?
Wow! So excited, I can’t wait to see the writers explore something new with these characters! It’s been a long time coming and I have every faith it is going to be done well :)
Cote de Pablo always sounds so happy with her job and her castmates. I hope she’s right and the writers do explore the Tony-Ziva relationship more deeply. It’s time for these two to dive in.
Great interview. Loved reading everything she had to say. I do think Tony and Ziva (MW and Cote) have great Chemistry together and it would be fantastic to see the relationship explored in the new season. Yen.
We saw the chemistry the moment Ziva and Tony met. Can’t wait to see them explore it. Cote is such a positive person. Thanks for the interview.
Good interview. Enjoyed reading it. Looking forward to seeing how everything plays out this season.
