For Leighton Meester, ‘The Roommate’ is like the flu

“The Roommate,” starring Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly, is getting savaged by reviewers, including our own Alonso Duralde, and it turns out that Meester might not be so fond of it herself.

Meester plays Rebecca, your garden-variety psycho, who takes over the life of her at-first unsuspecting roomie, Sara.

“I really felt zero in common with [Rebecca] and you have to somehow rationalize their decisions,” Meester recently told HitFix during a press roundtable for “Country Strong.”

“None of [Rebecca”s] decisions are based on some rational view of anything. Everything she does is from having a mental disorder and not being able to become right again. She justifies everything with ‘You don”t love me” or “Love me. Love me.” She”s just off the deep end.”

When asked why she chose to play such a character, she refreshingly answered, “God, I don”t know. I really did like the script and I liked the character and then you get into rehearsals and you”re like, ‘Okay, this is going to be….” You know it”s kind of like the flu. You have it and eventually it goes away, but it definitely touches you for a bit. Even though I know actors are crazy, I completely agree, I find sanity here and there and I think during [filming ‘The Roommate”], I just had to throw sanity out the window and not really try to be normal.”

