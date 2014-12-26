HitFix Staff’s Top Songs Of 2014

12.26.14 4 years ago

The HitFix Staff loves entertainment. We get it, from all angles.

Throughout the year, some sings hit our ears harder than others.

Below are some of the staff's favorites — from our video team to our top editors to our music experts and our social voices. Songs by Charli XCX, Miranda Lambert, “The Lego Movie,” Mystery Skulls, Childish Gambino, Keisza, Zola Jesus, Antonio Sanchez, Clean Bandit, Rudimental, Broken Bells and Sinkane made our tally. And — yup — “Too Many Cooks” is on there too.

Which singles are on your playlist? Which tracks will you still be hearing in 2015? Which artists do you anticipated great things from the most?

Around The Web

TAGS2014 top 10sbest singlesbest songsFavorite Songsstaff liststop songsyear endyearend 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP