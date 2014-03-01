HitFix’s final 86th Academy Awards predictions

03.01.14

It's time to put up or shut up. After months and months and months of campaigning, stretching as far back as Cannes 2013 (or maybe even Sundance?), the Oscar season is finally drawing to a close.

The 86th annual Academy Awards will go down on Sunday and make winners and losers out of those of us silly enough to think we can predict what will happen – which is basically anyone reading these words, I guess, so let's hold hands and drive off this cliff like Thelma and Louise.

Team HitFix has amassed our predictions in every single category. We're all going to be a little right and a little wrong, but who's going to be more the former and less the latter? We'll know on Sunday, but for now, read through our picks below to see what we're thinking!

(Note: The Oscars Lowdown feature will continue on tonight and tomorrow wrapping up our individual analysis of each category.)

