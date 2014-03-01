HitFix’s final 86th Academy Awards predictions

It's time to put up or shut up. After months and months and months of campaigning, stretching as far back as Cannes 2013 (or maybe even Sundance?), the Oscar season is finally drawing to a close.
The 86th annual Academy Awards will go down on Sunday and make winners and losers out of those of us silly enough to think we can predict what will happen – which is basically anyone reading these words, I guess, so let's hold hands and drive off this cliff like Thelma and Louise.
Team HitFix has amassed our predictions in every single category. We're all going to be a little right and a little wrong, but who's going to be more the former and less the latter? We'll know on Sunday, but for now, read through our picks below to see what we're thinking!
(Note: The Oscars Lowdown feature will continue on tonight and tomorrow wrapping up our individual analysis of each category.)
Long story short: It’s such a wide open, unpredictable year! Anyway, we all pretty much agree on every category.
Hope you’re all right about Gravity, and I agree it’s #1. It should be an interesting show, if only because the Best Picture award will still be hard to predict until the envelope is opened.
Indeed. Barring a shocking scenario in which Steve McQueen wins Best Director, there’s not going to be any category that’s going to reveal the Best Picture winner early on. I’ve been following the Oscars since 2000, and this has never happened in that time. It’s frankly very exciting, even if I’m personally not crazy about any of the frontrunners this year.
“The Great Gatsby” for Production Design… did you learn nothing from “Anna Karenina” last year?
I could just as easily counter that with “Alice in Wonderland” three years ago. Every year is different. We’ll see.
So if we’re going by the “Alice in Wonderland”, it would be safe to pick the shittiest looking film, no?
If these predictions are true, I think we’re finally leading to Sasha Stone’s psychotic breakdown.
Does anyone know, or remember, if an Oscars show actually opened with one of the nominated songs? I was thinking that there could be a pretty energetic production number based on “Happy” that could kick off the show, but I couldn’t remember if there was precedence.
I dug up your final Oscar predictions from last year. Some interesting things to note:
Whenever all three of you agreed on a prediction, that ended up being the eventual Oscar winner.
There were two categories where each of you went with a different choice: Production Design (which nobody correctly predicted), and Animated Feature (where Kris correctly predicted “Brave”).
Even though Guy scored a bit lower than Kris and Greg last year, he correctly predicted Christoph Waltz for Supporting Actor. This year, Guy is predicting Jennifer Lawrence to win Supporting Actress. Deja vu???
Last year Kris, Guy, and Greg were in agreement on 14 categories. This year, it’s 19. This suggests to me that at least one of you will improve your score from last year, but I think all of you will. :)
This is less relevant, but I think you’ll all be incorrect on Original Song and Animated Short. I believe “Happy” peaked at just the right time, and I feel academy members will be more impressed by the animation on display in “Mr. Hublot”. Despite the changes in rules, I have faith that most Academy members will honor the honor system and refrain from voting if they haven’t seen all the nominees.
It’s funny that “Gravity” has a decent shot at pulling off a sweep (which, to me, means at least 7 wins), yet it won’t win any acting categories. The last three movies that swept were “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Return of the King”–neither of which even had any acting nominations–and “Titanic,” which didn’t win any acting awards. It’s just strange to me that the only movies that seem to sweep anymore are movies that don’t win any acting prizes.
We can not easily predictions for the 86th Final academy award .
It would be great to see genius Spike Jonze take home the screenplay-Award. I mean, not only his feature films are amazing, also his work as a music video director. Sonic Youth, Björk, all this stuff, and Being John Malkovich is probably my favourite film of the 90s.
But still, I expect American Hustle to win here (and Arcade Fire winning the sole award for Her).