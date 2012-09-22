HitFix’s Predictions for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards

Dan Fienberg and Alan Sepinwall predict the winners in 15 major categories for the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards. Will they be right about “Mad Men,” “Modern Family,” “Homeland,” “Breaking Bad” and others?
Do you agree or disagree with our picks? Sound off in the comments section.
Check out the predictions below:
Breaking Bad should win best drama series, lead actor, supporting actor actor and directing. It’s the best show on tv.
The nominations were predictable, so will be the winners.
May be next year they will nominate great acting, not just name checking and luvvies.
BTW how is it that Brits are nominated, preferably with posh accents even if they are 1-note, but Australians who play a flawless American FBI agent, like Anna Torv, and that in many indepth versions, get overlooked?
welcome to: [www.famalegoods.com]
The website wholesale for many kinds of
fashion shoes, like the nike,jordan,prada,****, also including the jeans,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations. All the products are free shipping, and the the price is competitive, and also can accept the paypal payment.,after the payment, can ship within short time.
free shipping
competitive price
any size available
accept the paypal
[www.mineokmalls.com]
jordan shoes $32
nike shox $32
Christan Audigier bikini $23
Ed Hardy Bikini $23
Smful short_t-shirt_woman $15
ed hardy short_tank_woman $16
Sandal $32
christian louboutin $80
Sunglass $15
COACH_Necklace $27
handbag $33
AF tank woman $17
puma slipper woman $30
[www.famalegoods.com]