‘Hobbit’ pals Legolas, Gandalf and Bard return in new ‘Battle of the Five Armies’ pics

#Lord of the Rings #Ian McKellen
07.23.14 4 years ago

Peter Jackson's Middle Earth mega-franchise — which started with the first “Lord of the Rings” film more than a decade ago — is finally coming to a close this December. 

And now we have our first peek at the final chapter, “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies.”

You won't see Bilbo, Smaug or any new characters, but seeing “Hobbit” vets Legolas, Gandalf and the Bard in action will still give you that ol' Middle Earth feeling. 

In the first image, it looks like Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) and the Bard (Luke Evans) see something in the sky. Smaug, perhaps?

In a photo released previously, the Bard and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) have a handsome contest, while it looks like a small army is preparing for battle behind them.

The film also stars Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Evangeline Lilly, and the beautiful voice of Benedict Cumberbatch.

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” opens December 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lord of the Rings#Ian McKellen
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHGANDALFIAN MCKELLENlegolasLORD OF THE RINGSLUKE EVANSMartin FreemanMiddle EarthORLANDO BLOOMpeter jacksonRICHARD ARMITAGEthe BardThe Hobbit

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP