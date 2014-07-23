‘Hobbit’ pals Legolas, Gandalf and Bard return in new ‘Battle of the Five Armies’ pics

Peter Jackson's Middle Earth mega-franchise — which started with the first “Lord of the Rings” film more than a decade ago — is finally coming to a close this December.

And now we have our first peek at the final chapter, “The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies.”

You won't see Bilbo, Smaug or any new characters, but seeing “Hobbit” vets Legolas, Gandalf and the Bard in action will still give you that ol' Middle Earth feeling.

In the first image, it looks like Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) and the Bard (Luke Evans) see something in the sky. Smaug, perhaps?

In a photo released previously, the Bard and Legolas (Orlando Bloom) have a handsome contest, while it looks like a small army is preparing for battle behind them.

The film also stars Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Evangeline Lilly, and the beautiful voice of Benedict Cumberbatch.

“The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies” opens December 17.