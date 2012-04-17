Holographic Tupac may go on tour with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

The holographic Tupac Shakur, who stunned the crowd at last weekend’s Coachella Festival in Southern California, may be bringing the show on the road.
The rapper, who was murdered over 15 years ago, “appeared” at Coachella on Sunday in the form of a weird, glowing 2D digital rendering alongside headliners Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Real-life guest stars included Eminem, 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.
According to The Wall Street Journal, “Representatives for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg plan to discuss logistics for a tour involving the two performers and the virtual Tupac, according to a person familiar with the discussions.”
It further notes that the Digital Domain-created project isn’t technically a hologram, but a two-dimensional digital rendering (made from scratch, not using archival footage) projected onto a wall of reflective Mylar plastic. The process is an advancement over a similar one used when Gorillaz “performed” at the 2006 Grammys with Madonna.
According to the story, a tour is “likely but not guaranteed” and “could fall apart for any number of reasons.” Eminem, 50 Cent and Khalifa would likely be a part of it, in addition to Dre and Snoop.
If the tour comes to pass and is successful, what’s to stop the estates of famed legends such as Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Michael Jackson or The Beatles from sending more dead heroes on the road? Likewise, if a beloved band like The Smiths don’t want to reform, why not send in the clones? The Tupac scenario is probably just an isolated case, but should we be wary? More importantly, does this mean that “Jem and the Holograms” can finally tour?
Accept no substitutes. Watch “Tupac” “perform” at Coachella here:
What do you think of this idea? Is it a fun way to celebrate the legacy of a past icon? Or is it a cheap, crass way to cash-in?
This was absolutely phenomenal and shows the brilliance technology can bring to art. It is through art that we can carry on the legends of the most brilliant performers and minds of our time. What a tribute this was to a legendary hip hop artist. You can see some more 2Pac art on my artist’s blog with a surreal illustration I made in memoriam recently at [dregstudiosart.blogspot.com]
I think the idea was great but they can’t sing woth crap anyway. what a waste of time. All they are doing is talking crap and you can not understand them, I hardly call what they did as dancing lest alone singing.
It is called rapping for a reason.
Sorry to say .. make some efforts learning hip-hop art … may be you will understand. I am half arab half irish and have nothing to do with hip-hop yet I could understand because I made effort understanding hip-hop. You need to come out of isolation and appreciate all arts. Be a 3D not one single line on a paper.
I have heard Rapping and if done correctly it can be understood, DUH— he could not even form words, let alone a sentence. sorry. but if that what you like…. go for it. Everybody has their own level they live on.
LMAO! Everyone have a nice day. Enjoy Tupac- God rest his sole.
Reply to comment…Dissopointed that just goes to show wha a tiny mind you have lets see you creat someone dead so good or better u cant so shut the f up dont insult the best rapper of all time or snoop
Sorry but, I would not call him a “legendary hip hop artist” The only thing going for him was his 6 pack.
You know your a legend when you have a fucking Hologram.
To heck with a Tupac hologram! We want an army of Al Sharpton holograms so that every GOP, NRA, KKK, Aryan Nation and Tea Party gathering is irritated beyond the pale (of their skin that is) by Good Ole Al.
It would be beatiful!
While bringing back Tupac is doubtless pretty cool, this sort of “holographic” technology and virtual performance is hardly a new thing. Aside from the already-mentioned Gorillaz, another mention worth making is Hatsune Miku, the virtual Japanese pop star (whose image and voice are completely computer-generated). “She” has been touring for years and has recently even been making appearances in North America – and as far as the projection technology, I’d still have to hand it to the Japanese. They’ve done some pretty cool things with their virtual star. Personally, while as a one-off thing raising the dead might be cool, I would rather see people do original things with this technology.
Example of Hatsune Miku: [www.youtube.com]
Who’s Tupac and why do we want to being any dead (c)rapper back?
This was legendary. Period.
I think it’s creepy as hell personally and not cool at all. It’s very morbid how our society seems unable to let go of people once they pass. It’s been 16 years! It has been how long and we’re still doing Michael Jackson tours and video games and movies??!! We, as a society, spend thousands of dollars on fancy funerals and visitations that will do nothing but create hardship for the family later on when the bills come in. I just think this is all ridiculous.
He was an icon to millions of people and loved by many, Its the same way for like visiting a grave of a loved one.. or doing something on the anniversary of a death… Idk… They should just let him r.i.p but… The whole Coachella hologram was fucking cool.