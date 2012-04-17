Holographic Tupac may go on tour with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

04.17.12

The holographic Tupac Shakur, who stunned the crowd at last weekend’s Coachella Festival in Southern California, may be bringing the show on the road.

The rapper, who was murdered over 15 years ago, “appeared” at Coachella on Sunday in the form of a weird, glowing 2D digital rendering alongside headliners Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Real-life guest stars included Eminem, 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Representatives for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg plan to discuss logistics for a tour involving the two performers and the virtual Tupac, according to a person familiar with the discussions.”

It further notes that the Digital Domain-created project isn’t technically a hologram, but a two-dimensional digital rendering (made from scratch, not using archival footage) projected onto a wall of reflective Mylar plastic. The process is an advancement over a similar one used when Gorillaz “performed” at the 2006 Grammys with Madonna.

According to the story, a tour is “likely but not guaranteed” and “could fall apart for any number of reasons.” Eminem, 50 Cent and Khalifa would likely be a part of it, in addition to Dre and Snoop.

If the tour comes to pass and is successful, what’s to stop the estates of famed legends such as Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Michael Jackson or The Beatles from sending more dead heroes on the road? Likewise, if a beloved band like The Smiths don’t want to reform, why not send in the clones? The Tupac scenario is probably just an isolated case, but should we be wary? More importantly, does this mean that “Jem and the Holograms” can finally tour?

Accept no substitutes. Watch “Tupac” “perform” at Coachella here:

What do you think of this idea? Is it a fun way to celebrate the legacy of a past icon? Or is it a cheap, crass way to cash-in?

