‘Homeland’ joins ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ in the Writers Guild nomination field

DRAMA SERIES
Boardwalk Empire, Written by Bathsheba Doran, Dave Flebotte, Howard Korder, Steve Kornacki, Itamar Moses, Margaret Nagle, Terence Winter; HBO
Breaking Bad, Written by Sam Catlin, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, George Mastras, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett; AMC
Game of Thrones, Written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Jane Espenson, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss; HBO
The Good Wife, Written by Courtney Kemp Agboh, Meredith Averill, Corinne Brinkerhoff, Leonard Dick, Keith Eisner, Karen Hall, Ted Humphrey, Michelle King, Robert King, Steve Lichtman, Matthew Montoya, Julia Wolfe; CBS
Homeland, Written by Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Gideon Raff, Meredith Stiehm; Showtime
COMEDY SERIES
30 Rock, Written by Jack Burditt, Hannibal Buress, Kay Cannon, Robert Carlock, Tom Ceraulo, Vali Chandrasekaran, Tina Fey, Jon Haller, Matt Hubbard, Colleen McGuinness, Dylan Morgan, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner, Tracey Wigfield; NBC
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Written by Alec Berg, Larry David, David Mandel, Jeff Schaffer; HBO
Louie, Written by Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K.; FX
Modern Family, Written by Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Elaine Ko, Carol Leifer, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Ilana Wernick, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker; ABC
Parks & Recreation, Written by Greg Daniels, Katie Dippold, Daniel J. Goor, Norm Hiscock, Emily Kapnek, Dave King, Greg Levine, Aisha Muharrar, Chelsea Peretti, Amy Poehler, Brian Rowe, Michael Schur, Mike Scully, Emily Spivey, Alan Yang, Harris Wittels; NBC
NEW SERIES
Episodes, Written by David Crane, Jeffrey Klarik; Showtime
Game of Thrones, Written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Jane Espenson, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss; HBO
Homeland, Written by Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Gideon Raff, Meredith Stiehm; Showtime
The Killing, Written by Linda Burstyn, Jeremy Doner, Soo Hugh, Dan Nowak, Nic Pizzolatto, Dawn Prestwich, Veena Sud, Nicole Yorkin, Aaron Zelman; AMC
New Girl, Written by Nick Adams, Rachel Axler, Brett Baer, Donick Cary, Dave Finkel, Berkley Johnson, Josh Malmuth, Elizabeth Meriwether, J.J. Philbin, Joe Port, Luvh Rakhe, Joe Wiseman; Fox
EPISODIC DRAMA
“A Dangerous Maid” (Boardwalk Empire), Written by Itamar Moses; HBO
“The Age of Reason” (Boardwalk Empire), Written by Bathsheba Doran; HBO
“Box Cutter” (Breaking Bad), Written by Vince Gilligan; AMC
“End Times” (Breaking Bad), Written by Thomas Schnauz & Moira Walley-Beckett; AMC
“The Good Soldier” (Homeland), Written by Henry Bromell; Showtime
“Just Let Go” (Dexter), Written by Jace Richdale; Showtime
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Caught in the Act” (Modern Family), Written by Steven Levitan & Jeffrey Richman; ABC
“Goodbye Michael, Part 2” (The Office), Written by Greg Daniels; NBC
“Mother”s Day” (Modern Family), Written by Dan O”Shannon & Ilana Wernick; ABC
“Object Impermanence” (Weeds), Written by Stephen Falk; Showtime
“PDA” (The Office), Written by Robert Padnick; NBC
“Queen of Jordan” (30 Rock), Written by Tracey Wigfield; NBC
LONG FORM – ORIGINAL
Cinema Verite, Written by David Seltzer; HBO
Five, “Pearl,” Written by Deirdre O”Connor, “Charlotte,” Written by Stephen Godchaux, “Cheyanne,” Written by Howard Morris, “Lili,” Written by Jill Gordon, “Mia,” Written by Wendy West; Lifetime
LONG FORM – ADAPTED
Mildred Pierce, Teleplay by Todd Haynes & Jon Raymond, Based on the novel by James M. Cain; HBO
Too Big to Fail, Written by Peter Gould, Based on the book written by Andrew Ross Sorkin; HBO
ANIMATION
“Bart Stops to Smell the Roosevelts” (The Simpsons), Written by Tim Long; Fox
“The Blue and the Gray” (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik; Fox
“Donnie Fatso” (The Simpsons), Written by Chris Cluess; Fox
“Homer the Father” (The Simpsons), Written by Joel H. Cohen; Fox
“Moonstruck” (Ben 10: Ultimate Alien), Written by Len Uhley; Cartoon Network
“The Silence of the Clamps” (Futurama), Written by Eric Rogers; Comedy Central
COMEDY / VARIETY – (INCLUDING TALK) SERIES
Conan, Writers: Jose Arroyo, Andres du Bouchet, Deon Cole, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Michael Gordon, Berkley Johnson, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Rob Kutner, Todd Levin, Brian McCann, Conan O’Brien, Matt O’Brien, Jesse Popp, Andy Richter, Brian Stack, Mike Sweeney; TBS
Jon Benjamin Has a Van, Writers: Leo Allen, Jon Benjamin; Comedy Central
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Head Writer: AD Miles, Writers: David Angelo, Patrick Borelli, Gerard Bradford, Jeremy Bronson, Mike DiCenzo, Jimmy Fallon, John Haskell, Eric Ledgin, Dan Opsal, Amy Ozols, Gavin Purcell, Diallo Riddle, Jon Rineman, Bashir Salahuddin, Justin Shanes, Michael Shoemaker, Jen Statsky, CJ Toledano; NBC
Real Time with Bill Maher, Writers: Scott Carter, Adam Felber, Matt Gunn, Brian Jacobsmeyer, Jay Jaroch, Chris Kelly, Bill Maher, Billy Martin, Amani Redd; HBO
Saturday Night Live, Head Writer: Seth Meyers, Writers: Doug Abeles, James Anderson, Alex Baze, Heather Anne Campbell, Matt Craig, Jessica Conrad, James Downey, Tom Flanigan, Shelly Gossman, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Zach Kanin, Chris Kelly, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Jonathan Krisel, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Christine Nangle, Michael Patrick O”Brien, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Marika Sawyer, Akiva Schaffer, Sarah Schneider, Pete Schultz, John Solomon, Kent Sublette, Jorma Taccone, Bryan Tucker; NBC
The Colbert Report, Writers: Michael Brumm, Stephen Colbert, Rich Dahm, Paul Dinello, Eric Drysdale, Rob Dubbin, Glenn Eichler, Dan Guterman, Peter Gwinn, Jay Katsir, Barry Julien, Frank Lesser, Opus Moreschi, Tom Purcell, Meredith Scardino, Scott Sherman, Max Werner; Comedy Central
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Writers: Rory Albanese, Kevin Bleyer, Richard Blomquist, Steve Bodow, Tim Carvell, Wyatt Cenac, Hallie Haglund, J.R. Havlan, Elliott Kalan, Dan McCoy, Sam Means, Jo Miller, John Oliver, Zhubin Parang, Daniel Radosh, Jason Ross, Jon Stewart; Comedy Central
COMEDY / VARIETY – MUSIC, AWARDS, TRIBUTES – SPECIALS
After the Academy Awards, Head Writers: Gary Greenberg, Molly McNearney; Writers: Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, John N. Huss, Sal Iacono, Eric Immerman, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonathan Kimmel, Jacob Lentz, Danny Ricker, Richard G. Rosner; ABC
The Kennedy Center Honors, Written by Lewis Friedman, Sara Lukinson, Michael Stevens, George Stevens, Jr.; CBS
DAYTIME DRAMA
All My Children, Written by Jeff Beldner, Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Lisa K. Connor, Chris Dunn, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Chip Hayes, David Kreizman, Dave Ryan, Donna Swajeski, Rebecca Taylor, Addie Walsh; ABC
General Hospital, Written by Meg Bennett, Nathan Fissell, David Goldschmid, Robert Guza, Jr., Karen Harris, Elizabeth Korte, Mary Sue Price, Michele Val Jean, Susan Wald, Tracey Thomson; ABC
The Young and the Restless, Written by Amanda L. Beall, Tom Casiello, Susan Dansby,Janice Ferri Esser, Jay Gibson, Scott Hamner, Marla Kanelos, Natalie Minardi Slater, Beth Milstein, Michael Montgomery, Anne Schoettle, Linda Schreiber, Sarah Smith, Sandra Weintraub, Chris Whitesell, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC & SPECIALS
“The Good Birds Club” (Sesame Street), Written by Joseph Mazzarino; PBS
“Hero of the Shadows” (Supah Ninjas), Written by Leo Chu, Eric S. Garcia; Nickelodeon
“i Lost My Mind” (iCarly), Written by Dan Schneider, Matt Fleckenstein; Nickelodeon
“Luther Turns 4” (Zeke and Luther), Written by Devin Bunje, Nick Stanton; Disney XD
“Oh, Brother” (The Troop), Written by Max Burnett; Nickelodeon
“The Prince Frog” (Imagination Movers), Written by Jennifer Heftler, Randi Barnes, Rick Gitelson, Vivien Mejia, Michael G. Stern; Disney Channel
CHILDREN”S SCRIPT- LONG FORM OR SPECIAL
Avalon High, Teleplay by Julie Sherman Wolfe and Amy Talkington, Based on the novel by Meg Cabot; Disney Channel
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, Written by Art Brown, Douglas Sloan; Nickelodeon
DOCUMENTARY – CURRENT EVENTS
“Smartest Machine on Earth” (Nova), Written by Julia Cort, Michael Bicks; PBS
“The Spill” (Frontline), Written by Marcela Gaviria, Martin Smith; PBS
“Top Secret America” (Frontline), Written by Michael Kirk, Mike Wiser; PBS
DOCUMENTARY – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
“Dinosaur Bone War” (American Experience), Written by Mark Davis; PBS
“Episode One: A New Adam, a New Eden” (God in America), Written by David Belton; PBS
“Freedom Riders” (American Experience), Written by Stanley Nelson; PBS
“The Great Famine” (American Experience), Written by Austin Hoyt; PBS
“Making Stuff Smarter” (Nova), Written by Daniel McCabe; PBS
“Prohibition: Episode Two: A Nation of Scofflaws,” Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS
“Triangle Fire” (American Experience), Written by Mark Zwonitzer; PBS
“Wiki Secrets” (Frontline), Written by Marcela Gaviria & Martin Smith; PBS
NEWS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN OR BREAKING REPORT
“An American Tragedy in Joplin” (ABC World News with Diane Sawyer), Written by Lisa Ferri, Julia Kathan; ABC
“The Bond King” (CBS News), Written by Polly Leider; CBS
“CBS News Special Report-9/11: Ten Years Later” (CBS News), Written by Jerry Cipriano; CBS
“Educating Sergeant Pantzke” (Frontline), Written by John Maggio, Martin Smith; PBS
“North Carolina Sterilization” (CBS News), Written by Amy Westerby; CBS
“The Shootings in Tucson” (ABC Weekend World News), Written by Joel Siegel, Karen Mooney, David Muir; ABC
NEWS – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY
“Blind Surfers” (ABC News), Written by Joel Siegel, Sharyn Alfonsi; ABC
“Doctor Hot Spot” (Frontline), Written by Thomas Jennings; PBS
“Flying Cheaper” (Frontline), Written by Rick Young; PBS
“The Year in Politics” (CBS News), Written by Heather M. Scott; CBS
DOCUMENTARY
2010 Year in Review, Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio News
NEWS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED OR BREAKING REPORT
Portraits of a Terrorist: Who is Osama Bin Laden?, Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio News
NEWS – ANALYSIS, FEATURE OR COMMENTARY
Justice in a Time of Terror, Written by Andrew Cohen & Rob Mank; CBS Radio News
So Many Goodbyes, Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio News
PROMOTIONAL WRITING AND GRAPHIC ANIMATION NOMINEES
ON-AIR PROMOTION (RADIO OR TELEVISION)
“Fairytale” (Today Show), Written by Carol M. Sullivan; NBC News
TELEVISION GRAPHIC ANIMATION
“CBS News Animations” (CBS News), Graphic Animation by David Rosen; CBS News
(*Editor Note: There were no nominees this year in the following WGA categories: Children”s Long Form or Special and Television Graphic Art.)
LOOOVE Homeland!!
The Killing and New Girl for best new series? The only thing I can think of is that they were nominated for their pilots, and nothing else… because whoa, thats a crock if not. The Killing was downright terrible, as everyone knows, and the New Girl is no where close to as good as the other three nominated and not even the best new comedy. (Happy Endings!?)
Also, I would have swapped Episodes with Shameless.
Glad to see Silence of the Clamps get nominated.
