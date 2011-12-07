‘Homeland’ joins ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ in the Writers Guild nomination field

The 2012 Writers Guild Awards nominations for TV have been announced, with the WGA finding a way to honor some fresh blood, often at the expense of familiar favorites.





Nominated for Drama Series are “Boardwalk Empire,” “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Good Wife” and “Homeland.” The WGA opted to welcome “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland” and “The Good Wife” into the fold at the expense of prior “Mad Men” (off for the year), “Friday Night Lights” and “Dexter.”





“Dexter” still received a modicum of recognition, as Jace Richdale’s “Just Let Go” script was nominated for Episodic Drama along with two “Boardwalk Empire” episodes (“A Dangerous Maid” and “The Age of Reason”), two “Breaking Bad” episodes (“Box Cutter” and “End Times”) and Henry Bromell’s “The Good Soldier” episode of “Homeland.”





On the Comedy Series side, the WGA nominated “30 Rock,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Louie,” “Modern Family” and “Parks & Recreation.” The new additions here were “Parks & Recreation” and “Louie,” which took the place of long-standing nominees “Glee” and “The Office.”





The WGA series and episodic categories are determined by different voting bodies, which may explain how “The Office” was bumped from the series category, but still placed two episodes (“Goodbye Michael, Part 2” and “PDA”) in the Episode Comedy field, along with two “Modern Family” episodes (“Caught in the Act” and “Mother’s Day”) and episodes from “30 Rock” (“Queen of Jordan”) and “Weeds” (“Object Impermanence”).





In the genre-straddling New Series field, “Homeland” and “Game of Thrones” will go against “The Killing,” “Episodes” and “New Girl.”





Apparently the WGA struggled to fill its two Long Form categories, as there are only two nominations in each field. In Long Form Original, HBO’s “Cinema Verite” goes against Lifetime’s “Five,” while HBO’s “Mildred Pierce” will take on HBO’s “Too Big to Fail” for Long Form Adapted.





Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2012 WGA Awards, TV:



