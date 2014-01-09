‘Homeland’s’ Rupert Friend may step in for Paul Walker in ‘Hitman’ reboot

“Fast and Furious 7” wasn’t the only film that Paul Walker had lined up when he was tragically killed in November. The star was also set to top line the “Hitman” reboot “Agent 47” for 20th Century Fox.

Now, the studio may have found a replacement in “Homeland” star Rupert Friend who’s in talks to step into the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Agent 47” is based on the popular videogame series from IO Interactive. “Hitman” was previously made into a film in 2007, with “Justified’s” Timothy Olyphant in the lead role.

Aleksander Bach is directing the new film, with a script by Kyle Ward, Skip Woods and Michael Finch.

Walker was set to shoot “Agent 47” after wrapping “Fast 7,” which is now on schedule to be released in 2015 with existing footage of Walker intact.

Friend has previously been seen on the big screen in films like “Young Victoria” and “Day One.” He’ll soon be seen opposite Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in “Zero Theorem.”