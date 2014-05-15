Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin get together for ‘Simpsons’-‘Family Guy’ crossover

(CBR) – In addition to welcoming new series during its upfront presentation, Fox also unveiled the first images from “The Simpsons Guy,” the long-teased episode of “The Simpsons” that will bring the cast of “Family Guy” to Springfield.

Airing in September, the crossover won”t be the last for the Simpsons: Producers revealed last year at Comic-Con International that an appearance by the Planet Express gang from “Futurama” is also in the works.

Here”s the official description for “The Simpsons Guy”: