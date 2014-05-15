Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin get together for ‘Simpsons’-‘Family Guy’ crossover

(CBR) – In addition to welcoming new series during its upfront presentation, Fox also unveiled the first images from “The Simpsons Guy,” the long-teased episode of “The Simpsons” that will bring the cast of “Family Guy” to Springfield.
Airing in September, the crossover won”t be the last for the Simpsons: Producers revealed last year at Comic-Con International that an appearance by the Planet Express gang from “Futurama” is also in the works.
Here”s the official description for “The Simpsons Guy”:
Peter (Seth MacFarlane) and the Griffins get out of dodge and end up in Springfield, where they are greeted by a friendly stranger named Homer Simpson (guest voice Dan Castellaneta), who welcomes his new “albino” friends with open arms. The families get along famously: Stewie (MacFarlane) becomes obsessed with Bart (guest voice Nancy Cartwright) and his old-fashioned pranks; Lisa (guest voice Yeardley Smith) takes Meg (Mila Kunis) under her wing and is determined to find something – anything – at which she excels; Marge (guest voice Julie Kavner) and Lois (Alex Borstein) ditch housework for a little bonding; and Peter and Homer fight over the best beer in town – Pawtucket vs Duff.
Interesting that this “cross over” is going to be on Family Guy, not the Simposons. Something about the way the Simpssons is structured must be behind it. The show is going to be based in Springfield, and involve the Simpson key characters, but Family Guy is making it. Strange…
With a Futurama cross over, since both are owned by the same production company, that will have to be on The Simpsons timeslot.