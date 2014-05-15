Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin get together for ‘Simpsons’-‘Family Guy’ crossover

and 05.15.14 4 years ago

(CBR) – In addition to welcoming new series during its upfront presentation, Fox also unveiled the first images from “The Simpsons Guy,” the long-teased episode of “The Simpsons” that will bring the cast of “Family Guy” to Springfield.

Airing in September, the crossover won”t be the last for the Simpsons: Producers revealed last year at Comic-Con International that an appearance by the Planet Express gang from “Futurama” is also in the works.

Here”s the official description for “The Simpsons Guy”:

Peter (Seth MacFarlane) and the Griffins get out of dodge and end up in Springfield, where they are greeted by a friendly stranger named Homer Simpson (guest voice Dan Castellaneta), who welcomes his new “albino” friends with open arms. The families get along famously: Stewie (MacFarlane) becomes obsessed with Bart (guest voice Nancy Cartwright) and his old-fashioned pranks; Lisa (guest voice Yeardley Smith) takes Meg (Mila Kunis) under her wing and is determined to find something – anything – at which she excels; Marge (guest voice Julie Kavner) and Lois (Alex Borstein) ditch housework for a little bonding; and Peter and Homer fight over the best beer in town – Pawtucket vs Duff.

