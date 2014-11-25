Honest Trailers explains why ‘Love, Actually’ is *actually* an insufferable crapfest

#Honest Trailers
11.25.14 4 years ago

Here it is, finally: The “Love, Actually” Honest Trailer.

One of the most reviled (and alternately adored) blockbusters in history has finally been tackled by Screen Junkies' long-running series, and it's well worthy of criticism – if for nothing else than the fact that it singlehandedly ushered in the likes of such insufferable ensemble rom-coms as “Valentine's Day,” “New Year's Eve” and “What to Expect When You're Expecting.”

Oh, and all the fat-shaming? I didn't catch on to that before, but now that I have I am outraged about it.

I have to be honest: I've never watched all of “Love Actually.” I don't think I need to in order to hate it. Which I do. I hate this movie.

