Honest Trailers Is Super Confused About ‘Divergent’

You can only make parody trailers for so long before the same themes start popping up. After all, storytelling has been based on the same two stories since time immemorial: either a person goes on a journey or there”s a knock at the door. That”s it.

But the trick is supposed to be how many variations humans can spin. Which is why the Honest Trailers narrator is really confused by ‘Divergent”. Ironically it barely diverges from ‘The Hunger Games” which barely diverges from ‘Battle Royale”. So basically, this is the ‘Multiplicity” of Mary Sue post-apocalypse teen fiction.