Honest Trailers Is Super Confused About ‘Divergent’

#Honest Trailers
07.22.14

You can only make parody trailers for so long before the same themes start popping up. After all, storytelling has been based on the same two stories since time immemorial: either a person goes on a journey or there”s a knock at the door. That”s it.

But the trick is supposed to be how many variations humans can spin. Which is why the Honest Trailers narrator is really confused by ‘Divergent”. Ironically it barely diverges from ‘The Hunger Games” which barely diverges from ‘Battle Royale”. So basically, this is the ‘Multiplicity” of Mary Sue post-apocalypse teen fiction. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Honest Trailers
TAGSdivergentDivergent Honest TrailerHONEST TRAILERSShailene Woodleythe hunger games

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP