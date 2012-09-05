Honorary Oscars go to Katzenberg, Needham, Pennebaker and Stevens

The release was later than anticipated but a decision was finally made by the Academy’s Board of Governors on this year’s Honorary Oscar recipients. And names long considered due for the recognition, actresses Doris Day and Angela Lansbury among them, will have to wait a little longer.
The organization has announced that stunt man Hal Needham, documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker and multi-hyphenate George Stevens Jr. will receive recognition at this year’s Governors Awards ceremony. DreamWorks co-founder and philanthropist Jeffrey Katzenberg has been tapped to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Needham’s work has been seen on more than 300 feature films, including “Blazing Saddles,” “Chinatown,” “How the West Was Won,” “Little Big Man” and “The Spirit of St. Louis.” In 1986, the Academy presented him with a Scientific and Engineering Award for the design and development of the Shotmaker Elite camera car and crane, which allows filmmakers greater versatility in shooting action sequences. He also went onto a career as a director, from “Smokey and the Bandit” to “Canonball Run.”
Pennebaker is a pioneer of modern non-fiction filmmaking, having directed more than 20 feature documentaries. Highlights include “Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop,” “The War Room” and “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.”
Stevens Jr., son of the legendary director, has spent a lifetime celebrating and preserving the heritage of motion pictures. He championed the work of young documentary filmmakers early in his career and went on to become a founding director of the AFI. In 1977, he co-founded the Kennedy Center Honors, which he has produced for the past 34 years.
Finally, Katzenberg has been instrumental in raising money for education, art and health-related causes. He helped raise $200 million during his tenure as chairman of the Motion Picture and Television Fund and also serves on the boards of organizations such as the California Institute of the Arts, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. He is also, of course, the current CEO of DreamWorks Animation.
The Governors Awards will be held on December 1 in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center and will be produced by marketing executive and Board of Governors member Cheryl Boone Isaacs and Don Mischer Productions.
Pennebaker’s an inspired pick — kudos for that. But how hard is it to find a woman worthy of the honour? I’m not in favour of tokens or quotas, but three consecutive years with no female Honorary Oscar winners (the Hersholt for Oprah doesn’t count) just isn’t acceptable.
Of course, this was a problem before the revised Honorary Oscar system — no female winners between Deborah Kerr in 1993 and Lauren Bacall in 2009, either — but now that they can award multiple individuals in one year, it’s especially glaring.
Are they f!king kidding? Another year without a single female Honorary Oscar recipient??? This is just awful. Of all awards groups out there the Academy has the worst track record of awarding women with only 9 (!) female honorary recipients in 85 years! How is this not an issue?
The man who made Cannonball Run I & II, Stroker Ace and Rad now has an Oscar?
I kinda love that.
He already has an Oscar, from 1987 “For the design and development of the Shotmaker Elite camera car and crane”…these same designs won him a special Emmy in 1990…
It should be made a rule that they name at least one noteworthy name in the industry…writer/director/composer/actor…and not four semi-random people…
Needham is now the 4th stuntman to be recognized by the Academy after Yakima Canutt (1967 – Honorary Award), Ben Johnson (1972 – Best Supp. Actor winner) and Richard Farnsworth (nominee as Supp. Actor in 1979 and as Lead Actor in 2000)
These must be the worst winners of the honorary in years. And no women? Shame…
A black woman earning her second Oscar nomination in the highest grossing best picture nominee is passed over for a two-time veteran who’ll never-not be invited to the party — keeping Best Actress all-white except for Halle Berry.
In Supporting Actress two statuettes have gone to little girls, something they would never do the men.
Women can’t catch a break for honorary Oscars.
Is it safe to say Hollywood hates women?
Doris Day and Angela Lansbury, who? What have they accomplished in their careers to warrant an Honorary Academy Award, anyway? Clearly the board of Governors doesn’t care that one is the most successful female box office star in American history and another one is one of the greatest actresses of her time with a career that is now in its 8th decade. There is no point in trying to predict or rationalize the GoB choices. Since the awards are not televised they don’t care what the public think and pick those who have more influential friends and admirers among voting members. And they most certainly don’t care that they have been only 9 female Honorary Oscar recipients out of over 100 honorees. For shame.
Exactly. These nominations are a joke.
At first I thought you were actually SIDING with the idea that Day and Lansbury are undeserving… and I was going to FREAK OUT.
But it turns out I agree with you.
How has Doris day not been honoured yet. Ridiculous!
The Academy once again shows it’s lack of respect for Doris Day sand other deserving women.
Liv Ullmann, Brian De Palma, Donald Sutherland and Mia Farrow say hello.
Agree on all. But have in mind that they come 3 decades or more after folk like day and Lansbury started making money and good films for Hollywood!
Donald, yes, the others began on the sixties. Also, I value artistic contribution more than how long they have been working (and ALL of them are veterans) and how much money they made.
Until Max Von Sydow and Liv Ullmann are recognized for their brilliance, nothing is right with the Honorary Awards for acting.