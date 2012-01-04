‘Horrible Bosses 2’ expected to move forward with original cast members

Though “Bridesmaids 2” doesn’t appear to be moving forward with the sort of decisive speed that Universal was likely hoping for, the prospects for another follow-up to a smash-hit summer comedy – New Line’s “Horrible Bosses” – appear to be sunny at the moment, as The Hollywood Reporter claims the studio has signed a deal with original writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to pen a sequel.

In addition, the first film’s trio of put-upon protagonists – Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis – are expected to return for more “stick-it-to-the-man”-style shenanigans along with original director Seth Gordon, though none of the aforementioned have officially signed on.

“Horrible Bosses” saw Bateman, Day and Sudeikis’ characters plotting to kill the despotic slave-drivers of the film’s title (played by Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell and Kevin Spacey) in a “Strangers on a Train”-esque exchange. It ultimately made over $200 million worldwide on a budget of around $35 million, essentially making a sequel a no-brainer for the studio. Indeed, the film seemed to ride a wave of blockbuster R-rated comedies over the summer that included “Bridesmaids” and “The Hangover Part II”, which grossed $288 million and $581 worldwide, respectively.



Are you looking forward to a sequel to “Horrible Bosses”, or would you rather the first movie remained a one-off affair? Let your opinions fly in the comments!