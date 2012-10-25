‘Hostel’ director Eli Roth unveils the cast for ‘The Green Inferno’

“Hostel” director Eli Roth has unveiled the cast for his upcoming horror film “The Green Inferno.”

It will star Lorenza Izzo (“Aftershock”), Ariel Levy (“Aftershock”), Aaron Burns, Daryl Sabara (“John Carter”), Kirby Bliss Blanton (“Project X”), Magda Apanowicz and actress/singer Sky Ferreria.

So far, the plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s being called a “horror thriller” by the producers, and should fit in nicely with Roth’s “Hostel” films and “Cabin Fever.”

Worldview Entertainment is producing “Inferno,” written by Roth and his “Aftershock” co-writer Guillermo Amoedo. Principal photography will begin November 5 in Peru, before moving to Santiago, Chile.

This will be Roth”s first directorial effort since “Hostel II.” He also co-wrote, produced and starred in “Aftershock,” and produced and co-wrote “The Man with the Iron Fists,” the directorial debut of Wu-Tang member RZA. The latter stars Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu and RZA himself.

We’ll be running an interview with “Iron Fists” masterminds Roth and RZA soon.