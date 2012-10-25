‘Hostel’ director Eli Roth unveils the cast for ‘The Green Inferno’

10.25.12 6 years ago

“Hostel” director Eli Roth has unveiled the cast for his upcoming horror film “The Green Inferno.” 

It will star Lorenza Izzo (“Aftershock”), Ariel Levy (“Aftershock”), Aaron Burns, Daryl Sabara (“John Carter”), Kirby Bliss Blanton (“Project X”), Magda Apanowicz and actress/singer Sky Ferreria.

So far, the plot is being kept under wraps, but it’s being called a “horror thriller” by the producers, and should fit in nicely with Roth’s “Hostel” films and “Cabin Fever.”

Worldview Entertainment is producing “Inferno,” written by Roth and his “Aftershock” co-writer Guillermo Amoedo. Principal photography will begin November 5 in Peru, before moving to Santiago, Chile. 

This will be Roth”s first directorial effort since “Hostel II.” He also co-wrote, produced and starred in “Aftershock,” and produced and co-wrote “The Man with the Iron Fists,” the directorial debut of Wu-Tang member RZA. The latter stars Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu and RZA himself.

We’ll be running an interview with “Iron Fists” masterminds Roth and RZA soon.

Around The Web

TAGSAARON BURNSAriel LevyDaryl SabaraEli RothKirby Bliss BlantonLorenza IzzoMAGDA APANOWICZSky FerreriaThe Green Inferno

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP