‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2’ moving forward for 2014 release

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” is heating up.

MGM and Paramount have partnered for the sequel to the cult 2010 comedy, with Paramount handling worldwide theatrical and home-video distribution and MGM distributing in select international territories. As indicated by returning cast member Clark Duke during our recent interview with him, the film’s plot will indeed be heading to the future, as revealed in the following synopsis released by the studios:

“When Lou (Rob Corddry) finds himself in trouble, Nick (Craig Robinson) and Jacob (Duke) fire up the hot tub time machine in an attempt to get back to the past. But they inadvertently land in the future. Now they have to alter the future in order to save the past… which is really the present.”

Though original star John Cusack will not be returning in the role of Adam, “Parks and Recreation” star Adam Scott is on board for the role of Adam’s adult son. “Community” cast member Gillian Jacobs is also in the cast.

“Hot Tub Time Machine” grossed more than $64 million worldwide on a reported budget of $36 million, though it gained an even greater following in home-video formats. The sequel is expected for release sometime in 2014.

