‘How I Met Your Mother’ DVD will include an alternate ending

Did you hate the ending for “How I Met Your Mother”?
Are you willing to pay a large sum of money to get an ending you might like more?
If so… You're in luck!
Late Friday (April 4) afternoon, just days after a series finale which was, let's just say “contentious,” Deadline.com broke the news that an alternate “How I Met Your Mother” ending might appear on complete series DVD, series co-creator Carter Bays took to Twitter to explain and confirm.
“How was everybody's week?” Bays started, ending a post-finale bout of Twitter-silence.
[I've always wanted to write a story that included embedded tweets, so let's try this out! And obviously stop reading if you haven't watched the darned “How I Met Your Mother” finale.]
Bays continued:
First of all I want to say thank you for the lovely messages from everybody who loved the #HIMYMFinale.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
If you didn't like the finale, I guess that happens. We tried something and it didn't connect with you. I hope we're still friends.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
So anyway, here's a bit of news: 16 days ago today we were in the HIMYM edit room, trying to decide between two very different endings.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
We only shot one script, but through edit room magic we had two possible outcomes for the series.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
We chose the ending we chose and we stand by it. But we loved the other version too.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
We're going to include that version on the Complete Series DVD as an alternate finale to How I Met Your Mother.
– Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 4, 2014
So what, pray tell, would this mean?
Well… Who knows? Last week, there was briefly a viral video that edited the ending so that rather than all that downer stuff with the Mother dying never happened, we saw the umbrella covered Mother-Meeting, Old Man Ted told his kids that's how he met their mother and we went back to Ted & Mom happily avoiding rain for all eternity. Naturally, that video got pulled because of pesky copyright laws.
Do we assume that the ending Bays refers to is something vaguely comparable to that?
If you weren't a fan of the ending, is that something that would make you happy? Or at least make you happier? Let's say that that ending, which had people claiming the Internet had “fixed” the finale, is almost exactly what appears on the DVD, would you consider the finale a success?
Would you be able and willing to just ignore the cryptic hints about The Mother's demise that had a big chunk of the show's audience just taking her death as a foregone conclusion? I mean, then that whole conversations about mothers not going to their daughters' weddings would be meaningless, but… whatever!
Would you be OK with the fact that, with that happier ending, Robin actually doesn't get an ending at all? Does the finale become progressive because Robin just chooses career over romance and family and that's OK? Or does it become sad and miserable because Robin's success scared Barney away, he found love with an infant and she's just sitting at home waiting for somebody with a blue horn, somebody who will never come?
Would that ending mean that this whole nine-season run really *was* just a boring long story that Ted told his Future Children while The Mother was off in the kitchen making nachos or something?
Is there a different version of an alternate ending that you think you'd want to see? Keep in mind that as Bays tweets, there's no additional scripted material. It's just a different edit of the show as you saw it.
My own opinion here is totally irrelevant. Y'all know my feelings on both the finale and on the last few seasons. Whatever my negative feelings might be, my major positive takeaway has always been that Bays & Thomas got to give the series the ending they wanted to give it. This was their thing and I'm free to dislike it, but on an “artistic integrity” level, I can always respect somebody laying down an unpopular ending and standing by it and not standing by it in a “but we love the other version too.” Come on, guys. If that's your ending, THAT'S YOUR ENDING. I don't want to know there were alternate endings, because the one thing the “HIMYM” ending wasn't was wishy-washy. It was “Yo. The Mother died. Because love ends. But Aunt Robin is hot, too. So love begins again. Love is a flat circle. Like a horn.” After nine seasons of a destination-driven show, the creator's destination is the destination and that's especially true if it turns out that this is an ending that's only seeing the light of day because of online uproar about the finale. This wasn't Choose Your Own Adventure or “Clue,” darnit.
Of course, while Deadline calls the alternate ending “happy,” Bays does not. So it's possible that it's the exact same ending that viewers saw, only set to “Yakety Sax.” That wouldn't necessarily be happy. Just happier.
And because I loved embedding tweets in a story, I'm giving myself the last word:
I hope the alternate #HIMYM ending closes with “I'm gonna go home and sleep with my wife!”
– Daniel Fienberg (@HitFixDaniel) April 4, 2014
What do y'all think?
I wish I could tell them where they can put this alternate ending
There is NO way I’m giving these people half a penny to own the entire series to see an alternative ending when, just as you Dan, I feel the last 5 seasons (more than 50% of the entire series) went from disappointing to bad to lame to infuriating. No. Way.
I didn’t hate the finale simply because I’ve lost all faith in these people to come up with a satisfying ending. I literally laughed out loud when it was confirmed by Ted that the mother had died…yep, they really went there, I said to myself.
So it was basically a “Whatever, I’m glad it’s finally over” feeling for me, no more, no less.
I will most likely be watching said alternative finale within hours of the box set being released without giving them any damn money. Simply because they do not deserve any after what they did to their characters after season 4.
It’ll be worse than what aired.
Somehow.
I don’t know how, but it will be.
This show has managed to do nothing but disappoint me for like three or four straight years, and this is just a way for it to do it from beyond the grave.
In the alternate ending, Ted ends up with Tracy and Robin is murdered by Patrice. Wrapped up with a bow.
Kudos for the Clue joke.
I’d agree with you, but this article seems way too self-congratulatory for it to merit further back-pats.
I am okay with the Mother dying because it gives Ted a reason to tell the story. It does make the story important and shows the children that even though their time with the mother was short it was the greatest love that ever happened between two people that should be cherished and that fits with the theme of the show.
Bays and Thomas could have shot a scene with the kids as they are now with Ted telling the story to his children soon after the mother received the terminal diagnosis. The funeral could happen after 2030 in 2038 to match the age of the kids with where they are now.
I am not okay with the Ted ends up with Robin idea or wants to date her because the year long wedding should have closed the door on that.
Robin and Barney shouldn’t have broken up. He should have taken the idea of commitment as a new challenge in life. Since he wouldn’t be working at GNB anymore he isn’t tied done to anything and could follow Robin around. In fact that was the conclusion to the Robin is barren episode.
Lily should get an ending. They did show in an earlier episode that she and Marshall have a long life together with Marshall as supreme judge fudge. However, that doesn’t bring up a narrative conclusions to Lily’s character but Bays and Carter were never interested in writing for her anyway.
Wow, having to PAY for that, shameful, even looking for securing themselves more money, blackmail and middle finger to all of us saying that we will not buy the DVDs now. I will not pay. As for the disastrous ending, I would only be happy if the new “happy ending” ALSO included, not only the end with the yellow umbrella and the mother NOT DYING, but also BARNEY AND ROBIN never divorced and happy together (and probably with that miracle child who they both fall in love with). The previous episode was a culmination of their perfect character development but they ignored all that and completely trashed their characters shamelessly too. And obviously THE MOTHER, she doesn’t even appear in the pics they post, she never mattered, was only a kid-making machine. The viewers who supported this show for so long did not deserve this, nor the characters or even the actors.
Ugh, I don’t want to have to buy the Complete Series DVD! I already own Seasons 1-7, why can’t it be included in the Season 9 stand-alone DVD set?
I have no doubt you will be able to find it on YouTube or something.
I’ll just wait until someone posts it on Youtube.
I rewatched “Slap Bet”, “Showdown,” and “Sandcastles in the Sand” to remind myself why I loved the show, and when I was watching the later half of Season 4, I still didn’t feel that I should be rooting for Robin and Ted. It still seemed like the ship had sailed on the whole Robin and Ted pairing. I just found myself again loving Barney and Robin (especially when Marshall asks Barney what did he see before being hit by the bus and Barney secretly looks at Robin).
Ummm I hate that they are including an alternate ending, I prefer thinking this was always their plan for better or worse. That said if you want to see the ending, you aren’t going to have to buy the DVD as anyone commenting on a hitfix board will know, its gonna be on youtube within an hour of the release if not a direct exclusive on some site like ew or hitfix a day before to hype the release.
I would buy it if it had the last episode stretched over that entire mess of a last season, because everything worked on paper, but way too quickly for it to *actually* work.
The alternate ending might be different, but don’t expect to see in it new scenes.
The actors already confirmed that they didn’t shot any multiply endings. I guess this whole other ending is just a work of editing nothing more.
I really don’t understand the idea of making the origional ending.
With that ending the creators didn’t just ruin many fans opinion about the show and the whole point of the show, they also ruined any possible success of a show they’ll create in the future:
If lets say that in the future a new show of “How I Met Your Father” will be designed. how can it have major ratings after viewers remember that those same creators made a crappy ending to the last show they’ve created??
I don’t think it would have been a sure hit. The original show was successful due to the popularity and chemistry of the characters more so than the concept.
It is unlikely they would be able to replicate that.
i really hope that that’s Barney telling the gang that he’s going home to Robin (referring to the above comment).
cause you guys know it too Barney and Robin are meant to be with each other. As y’all have seen season 1 they showed Ted noticing Robin for the first time but he would’ve never gone and spoken to Robin without Barney’s help.. He’s the one who played HAVE YOU MET TED ? leading Ted falling for Robin . But i reeaaalllyyy love Barney and Robin. THEY ARE MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN…